APH reports 521 new cases, 14 deaths, 286 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 521 new cases, 14 new deaths, and 286 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 235 new cases, seven new deaths and 129 recoveries.

In Randall County, 286 new cases were reported, seven new deaths, and 157 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 35.69%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:15 p.m. on November 20, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong38125
Beaver1481116
Briscoe37123
Carson85259
Castro4147315
Childress808124
Cimarron6048
Collingsworth3423
Cottle49444
Curry2,60116849
Dallam6718513
Deaf Smith1,641321,488
Donley107188
Gray1,17110599
Hall73346
Hardeman76470
Hansford2259201
Hartley4395315
Hemphill2732210
Hutchinson60015379
Lipscomb121186
Moore1,534271,343
Ochiltree5556382
Oldham32226
Parmer65722573
Potter11,5211558,395
Quay169371
Randall9,3261005,642
Roberts2516
Roosevelt79313287
Sherman153586
Swisher2207154
Texas2,156111959
Union79223
Wheeler2537174
TOTAL37,14448224,751
