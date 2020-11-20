APH reports 521 new cases, 14 deaths, 286 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 521 new cases, 14 new deaths, and 286 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 235 new cases, seven new deaths and 129 recoveries.
In Randall County, 286 new cases were reported, seven new deaths, and 157 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 35.69%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:15 p.m. on November 20, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|38
|1
|25
|Beaver
|148
|1
|116
|Briscoe
|37
|1
|23
|Carson
|85
|2
|59
|Castro
|414
|7
|315
|Childress
|808
|–
|124
|Cimarron
|60
|–
|48
|Collingsworth
|34
|–
|23
|Cottle
|49
|4
|44
|Curry
|2,601
|16
|849
|Dallam
|671
|8
|513
|Deaf Smith
|1,641
|32
|1,488
|Donley
|107
|1
|88
|Gray
|1,171
|10
|599
|Hall
|73
|3
|46
|Hardeman
|76
|4
|70
|Hansford
|225
|9
|201
|Hartley
|439
|5
|315
|Hemphill
|273
|2
|210
|Hutchinson
|600
|15
|379
|Lipscomb
|121
|1
|86
|Moore
|1,534
|27
|1,343
|Ochiltree
|555
|6
|382
|Oldham
|32
|2
|26
|Parmer
|657
|22
|573
|Potter
|11,521
|155
|8,395
|Quay
|169
|3
|71
|Randall
|9,326
|100
|5,642
|Roberts
|25
|–
|16
|Roosevelt
|793
|13
|287
|Sherman
|153
|5
|86
|Swisher
|220
|7
|154
|Texas
|2,156
|11
|1959
|Union
|79
|2
|23
|Wheeler
|253
|7
|174
|TOTAL
|37,144
|482
|24,751
