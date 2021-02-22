APH reports 52 new cases of COVID-19, 6 deaths, 536 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reports 52 new cases of COVID-19, six deaths, and 536 recoveries in the Amarillo Area.

APH said Potter County has 14 new cases, five deaths, and 233 recoveries.

In Randall County 38 new cases were reported, one death, and 303 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 6%.