APH reports 52 new cases of COVID-19, 6 deaths, 536 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reports 52 new cases of COVID-19, six deaths, and 536 recoveries in the Amarillo Area.

APH said Potter County has 14 new cases, five deaths, and 233 recoveries.

In Randall County 38 new cases were reported, one death, and 303 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 6%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:10 p.m. on February 22, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1076140
Beaver4336410
Briscoe754125
Carson24613357
Castro64829851
Childress1,304151,311
Cimarron1531146
Collingsworth1909245
Cottle1367181
Curry4,881663,926
Dallam1,0089981
Deaf Smith2,672632,552
Donley17013317
Gray1,767501,831
Hall32114387
Hardeman30812362
Hansford36119739
Hartley7159701
Hemphill5332525
Hutchinson1,056681,390
Lipscomb26911267
Moore1,914682,115
Ochiltree92025988
Oldham1113209
Parmer826341,114
Potter16,74439815,984
Quay4168319
Randall16,09326915, 382
Roberts52154
Roosevelt1,829501,413
Sherman13812127
Swisher39116710
Texas3,435243,321
Union2229178
Wheeler4309445
TOTAL60,8741,35260,106
