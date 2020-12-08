APH reports 491 new cases, 7 deaths, 666 recoveries in Amarillo area

City of Amarillo COVID Report Card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 491 new cases, seven new deaths, and 666 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 222 new cases, three death, and 278 recoveries.

In Randall County, 269 new cases were reported along with four deaths, and 388 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 36.40%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on December 8, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong58342
Beaver2402201
Briscoe43135
Carson129383
Castro5058419
Childress9432676
Cimarron8276
Collingsworth61235
Cottle68457
Curry3,441281,374
Dallam79915754
Deaf Smith2,179411,878
Donley1192103
Gray1,392241228
Hall136368
Hardeman118496
Hansford2579216
Hartley5127472
Hemphill3162258
Hutchinson72429544
Lipscomb1632112
Moore1,715351,749
Ochiltree6668490
Oldham57234
Parmer77126648
Potter13,87824010,269
Quay284588
Randall12,3291417,988
Roberts30124
Roosevelt1,10716390
Sherman156686
Swisher30310218
Texas2,555132,349
Union147534
Wheeler3547307
TOTAL46,66470033,401
