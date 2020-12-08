APH reports 491 new cases, 7 deaths, 666 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 491 new cases, seven new deaths, and 666 recoveries in Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 222 new cases, three death, and 278 recoveries.
In Randall County, 269 new cases were reported along with four deaths, and 388 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 36.40%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on December 8, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|58
|3
|42
|Beaver
|240
|2
|201
|Briscoe
|43
|1
|35
|Carson
|129
|3
|83
|Castro
|505
|8
|419
|Childress
|943
|2
|676
|Cimarron
|82
|–
|76
|Collingsworth
|61
|2
|35
|Cottle
|68
|4
|57
|Curry
|3,441
|28
|1,374
|Dallam
|799
|15
|754
|Deaf Smith
|2,179
|41
|1,878
|Donley
|119
|2
|103
|Gray
|1,392
|24
|1228
|Hall
|136
|3
|68
|Hardeman
|118
|4
|96
|Hansford
|257
|9
|216
|Hartley
|512
|7
|472
|Hemphill
|316
|2
|258
|Hutchinson
|724
|29
|544
|Lipscomb
|163
|2
|112
|Moore
|1,715
|35
|1,749
|Ochiltree
|666
|8
|490
|Oldham
|57
|2
|34
|Parmer
|771
|26
|648
|Potter
|13,878
|240
|10,269
|Quay
|284
|5
|88
|Randall
|12,329
|141
|7,988
|Roberts
|30
|1
|24
|Roosevelt
|1,107
|16
|390
|Sherman
|156
|6
|86
|Swisher
|303
|10
|218
|Texas
|2,555
|13
|2,349
|Union
|147
|5
|34
|Wheeler
|354
|7
|307
|TOTAL
|46,664
|700
|33,401
