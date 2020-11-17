APH reports 484 new cases, four deaths, 118 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 484 new cases, four new deaths, and 118 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 228 new cases, two new deaths, and 57 recoveries.

In Randall County, 256 new cases were reported, two new deaths, and 61 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 35.88%.