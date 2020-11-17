APH reports 484 new cases, four deaths, 118 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 484 new cases, four new deaths, and 118 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 228 new cases, two new deaths, and 57 recoveries.

In Randall County, 256 new cases were reported, two new deaths, and 61 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 35.88%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on November 17, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong37124
Beaver1421111
Briscoe36122
Carson74254
Castro3937304
Childress779118
Cimarron5842
Collingsworth2222
Cottle45443
Curry2,35715787
Dallam6418494
Deaf Smith1,592321,426
Donley101184
Gray1,12410535
Hall59244
Hardeman73468
Hansford2208202
Hartley4215303
Hemphill2601182
Hutchinson57013328
Lipscomb102175
Moore1,498251,311
Ochiltree5386371
Oldham31224
Parmer65322546
Potter10,8681377,801
Quay153269
Randall8,661877,954
Roberts2116
Roosevelt73312263
Sherman145185
Swisher2115152
Texas2,119111920
Union55223
Wheeler2336145
TOTAL35,02543425,941
