APH reports 437 new cases, 10 deaths, 443 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 437 new cases, 10 new deaths, and 443 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 234 new cases, five death, and 222 recoveries.

In Randall County, 203 new cases were reported along with five deaths, and 221 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 38.82%.