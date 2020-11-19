APH reports 437 new cases, 10 deaths, 443 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 437 new cases, 10 new deaths, and 443 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 234 new cases, five death, and 222 recoveries.

In Randall County, 203 new cases were reported along with five deaths, and 221 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 38.82%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:40 p.m. on November 19, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong37124
Beaver1481116
Briscoe37123
Carson82257
Castro4137312
Childress790123
Cimarron6048
Collingsworth2922
Cottle48444
Curry2,51716849
Dallam6578508
Deaf Smith1,604321,488
Donley101187
Gray1,17110599
Hall63343
Hardeman75471
Hansford2218202
Hartley4335311
Hemphill2621182
Hutchinson58413364
Lipscomb121185
Moore1,527261,333
Ochiltree5366382
Oldham31226
Parmer65322561
Potter11,2861488,266
Quay161371
Randall9,040935,485
Roberts2316
Roosevelt76813287
Sherman145185
Swisher2156153
Texas2,156111959
Union58223
Wheeler2537174
TOTAL36,31147224,403
