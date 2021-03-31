APH reports 42 new cases of COVID-19, 41 recoveries, 3 new deaths in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19, 41 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 16 new cases and 17 recoveries.

In Randall County, 26 new cases were reported along with 24 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 4.19%.