APH reports 42 new cases of COVID-19, 41 recoveries, 3 new deaths in Amarillo area

by: Roushell Hamilton Jr.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19, 41 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 16 new cases and 17 recoveries.

In Randall County, 26 new cases were reported along with 24 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 4.19%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1106149
Beaver4596439
Briscoe775133
Carson27814410
Castro66230885
Childress1,312171,318
Cimarron2091203
Collingsworth2169254
Cottle1437183
Curry5,035724,804
Dallam1,01991,007
Deaf Smith2,093642,688
Donley18415337
Gray1,749541,978
Hall33214414
Hardeman31112355
Hansford37723818
Hartley7269714
Hemphill5072546
Hutchinson1,179711,548
Lipscomb28112290
Moore1,999712,225
Ochiltree950251,022
Oldham1204244
Parmer864351,168
Potter17,16643216,639
Quay4278409
Randall16,47428616,077
Roberts56158
Roosevelt1,864531,762
Sherman18312186
Swisher41317752
Texas3,490273,399
Union2449204
Wheeler44910483
TOTAL61,9581,44264,102
