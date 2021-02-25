APH reports 42 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 80 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Amarillo Public Health

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, and 80 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

In Potter County, the APH reported 26 new cases, 1 death, and 38 recoveries.

In Randall County, the APH reported 16 new cases, 2 deaths, and 42 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 5.75%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:19 p.m. on February 25, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1076143
Beaver4366413
Briscoe764131
Carson24614371
Castro64929870
Childress1,303151,312
Cimarron1711165
Collingsworth1909247
Cottle1377176
Curry4,898673,990
Dallam1,0089987
Deaf Smith2,703632,618
Donley17011325
Gray1,712511,891
Hall32114396
Hardeman30912352
Hansford36119762
Hartley7169703
Hemphill5332537
Hutchinson1,063681,438
Lipscomb27311273
Moore1,914682,128
Ochiltree92025995
Oldham1114222
Parmer825341,120
Potter16,83940316,085
Quay4188323
Randall16,17527315,493
Roberts52154
Roosevelt1,835501,451
Sherman13912131
Swisher39016724
Texas3,442243,335
Union2379180
Wheeler4329454
TOTAL61,1111,36360,795

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss