APH reports 42 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 80 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, and 80 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

In Potter County, the APH reported 26 new cases, 1 death, and 38 recoveries.

In Randall County, the APH reported 16 new cases, 2 deaths, and 42 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 5.75%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:19 p.m. on February 25, 2021.)