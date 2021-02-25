APH reports 42 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 80 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, and 80 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
In Potter County, the APH reported 26 new cases, 1 death, and 38 recoveries.
In Randall County, the APH reported 16 new cases, 2 deaths, and 42 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 5.75%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:19 p.m. on February 25, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|107
|6
|143
|Beaver
|436
|6
|413
|Briscoe
|76
|4
|131
|Carson
|246
|14
|371
|Castro
|649
|29
|870
|Childress
|1,303
|15
|1,312
|Cimarron
|171
|1
|165
|Collingsworth
|190
|9
|247
|Cottle
|137
|7
|176
|Curry
|4,898
|67
|3,990
|Dallam
|1,008
|9
|987
|Deaf Smith
|2,703
|63
|2,618
|Donley
|170
|11
|325
|Gray
|1,712
|51
|1,891
|Hall
|321
|14
|396
|Hardeman
|309
|12
|352
|Hansford
|361
|19
|762
|Hartley
|716
|9
|703
|Hemphill
|533
|2
|537
|Hutchinson
|1,063
|68
|1,438
|Lipscomb
|273
|11
|273
|Moore
|1,914
|68
|2,128
|Ochiltree
|920
|25
|995
|Oldham
|111
|4
|222
|Parmer
|825
|34
|1,120
|Potter
|16,839
|403
|16,085
|Quay
|418
|8
|323
|Randall
|16,175
|273
|15,493
|Roberts
|52
|1
|54
|Roosevelt
|1,835
|50
|1,451
|Sherman
|139
|12
|131
|Swisher
|390
|16
|724
|Texas
|3,442
|24
|3,335
|Union
|237
|9
|180
|Wheeler
|432
|9
|454
|TOTAL
|61,111
|1,363
|60,795
