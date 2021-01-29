APH reports 42 new cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths, 155 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19, 10 new deaths, and 155 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 18 new cases, six deaths, and 61 recoveries.

In Randall County, 24 new cases were reported along with four deaths, and 94 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 13.87%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:25 p.m. on January 29, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong986109
Beaver3814346
Briscoe673104
Carson20712309
Castro60627795
Childress1,293131,248
Cimarron1201108
Collingsworth1808222
Cottle1347178
Curry4,709603,285
Dallam9679929
Deaf Smith2,566612,470
Donley15111271
Gray1,642461,684
Hall29714297
Hardeman27712328
Hansford33518632
Hartley7019646
Hemphill5162426
Hutchinson927601,177
Lipscomb24611228
Moore1,875602,050
Ochiltree89021925
Oldham952160
Parmer808331,072
Potter16,42836614,966
Quay3968261
Randall15,70524513,963
Roberts50146
Roosevelt1,751441,046
Sherman10711107
Swisher37214655
Texas3,308213,190
Union2098131
Wheeler4039399
TOTAL58,8191,23754,764
