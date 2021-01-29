APH reports 42 new cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths, 155 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19, 10 new deaths, and 155 recoveries in Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 18 new cases, six deaths, and 61 recoveries.
In Randall County, 24 new cases were reported along with four deaths, and 94 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 13.87%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:25 p.m. on January 29, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|98
|6
|109
|Beaver
|381
|4
|346
|Briscoe
|67
|3
|104
|Carson
|207
|12
|309
|Castro
|606
|27
|795
|Childress
|1,293
|13
|1,248
|Cimarron
|120
|1
|108
|Collingsworth
|180
|8
|222
|Cottle
|134
|7
|178
|Curry
|4,709
|60
|3,285
|Dallam
|967
|9
|929
|Deaf Smith
|2,566
|61
|2,470
|Donley
|151
|11
|271
|Gray
|1,642
|46
|1,684
|Hall
|297
|14
|297
|Hardeman
|277
|12
|328
|Hansford
|335
|18
|632
|Hartley
|701
|9
|646
|Hemphill
|516
|2
|426
|Hutchinson
|927
|60
|1,177
|Lipscomb
|246
|11
|228
|Moore
|1,875
|60
|2,050
|Ochiltree
|890
|21
|925
|Oldham
|95
|2
|160
|Parmer
|808
|33
|1,072
|Potter
|16,428
|366
|14,966
|Quay
|396
|8
|261
|Randall
|15,705
|245
|13,963
|Roberts
|50
|1
|46
|Roosevelt
|1,751
|44
|1,046
|Sherman
|107
|11
|107
|Swisher
|372
|14
|655
|Texas
|3,308
|21
|3,190
|Union
|209
|8
|131
|Wheeler
|403
|9
|399
|TOTAL
|58,819
|1,237
|54,764
