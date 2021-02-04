APH reports 41 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 172 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, and 172 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 13 new cases, two deaths, and 64 recoveries.

In Randall County, 28 new cases were reported, one death, and 108 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 11.43%.