APH reports 41 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 172 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, and 172 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 13 new cases, two deaths, and 64 recoveries.

In Randall County, 28 new cases were reported, one death, and 108 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 11.43%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:25 p.m. on February 4, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong996119
Beaver3894359
Briscoe674108
Carson20812314
Castro61125805
Childress1,298131,271
Cimarron1211114
Collingsworth1808226
Cottle1367179
Curry4,760613,511
Dallam9819946
Deaf Smith2,590622,507
Donley15512284
Gray1,674471,723
Hall30213328
Hardeman28712337
Hansford34318648
Hartley7059687
Hemphill5282469
Hutchinson955621,211
Lipscomb26011236
Moore1,879622,060
Ochiltree90321940
Oldham953163
Parmer814341,080
Potter16,57737915,286
Quay4008279
Randall15,88325314,333
Roberts50148
Roosevelt1,777451,155
Sherman10911109
Swisher37515668
Texas3,327213,207
Union2128141
Wheeler4089411
TOTAL59,4581,26856,349
