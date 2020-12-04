APH reports 406 new cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths, 1,845 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reports 406 new cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths, and 1,845 recoveries in the Amarillo Area.

APH said Potter County has 186 new cases, eight deaths, and 1,632 recoveries.

In Randall County 220 new cases were reported, three deaths, and 213 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 36.48%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:05 p.m. on December 4, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong55338
Beaver2262174
Briscoe40134
Carson111377
Castro4948398
Childress8591658
Cimarron8270
Collingsworth50128
Cottle65457
Curry3,311271,278
Dallam7809714
Deaf Smith2,087401,867
Donley115298
Gray1,357221228
Hall97359
Hardeman108493
Hansford2559210
Hartley4956452
Hemphill3102258
Hutchinson69328517
Lipscomb1431112
Moore1,667321,470
Ochiltree6026490
Oldham55230
Parmer75025625
Potter13,5122269,791
Quay263585
Randall11,8601317,401
Roberts29123
Roosevelt1,06316375
Sherman156686
Swisher2929199
Texas2,511132,274
Union134531
Wheeler3327296
TOTAL44,95964931,596
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss