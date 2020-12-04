APH reports 406 new cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths, 1,845 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reports 406 new cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths, and 1,845 recoveries in the Amarillo Area.

APH said Potter County has 186 new cases, eight deaths, and 1,632 recoveries.

In Randall County 220 new cases were reported, three deaths, and 213 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 36.48%.