APH reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Amarillo area, 20 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, along with 20 recoveries.

Potter County reported three new cases of COVID-19, along with 12 recoveries.

Randall County reported one new case of COVID-19, along with eight recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 3.95%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:28 p.m. on March 18, 2021.)

6CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1096144
Beaver4536431
Briscoe775132
Carson25614379
Castro65330872
Childress1,319171,319
Cimarron2031197
Collingsworth1899251
Cottle1427182
Curry4,980704,708
Dallam1,01791,005
Deaf Smith2,746642,671
Donley17415331
Gray1,733541,956
Hall32614409
Hardeman31112355
Hansford36923789
Hartley7239711
Hemphill5032542
Hutchinson1,097701479
Lipscomb27712284
Moore1,960692,161
Ochiltree934251,007
Oldham1174237
Parmer856351,149
Potter17,07641816,497
Quay4258394
Randall16,37428115,933
Roberts52154
Roosevelt1,852511,723
Sherman17612147
Swisher39717735
Texas3,473253,379
Union2449200
Wheeler43810471
TOTAL62,0491,41563,338
