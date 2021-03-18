APH reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Amarillo area, 20 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, along with 20 recoveries.

Potter County reported three new cases of COVID-19, along with 12 recoveries.

Randall County reported one new case of COVID-19, along with eight recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 3.95%.