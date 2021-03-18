APH reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Amarillo area, 20 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, along with 20 recoveries.
Potter County reported three new cases of COVID-19, along with 12 recoveries.
Randall County reported one new case of COVID-19, along with eight recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 3.95%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:28 p.m. on March 18, 2021.)
|6County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|109
|6
|144
|Beaver
|453
|6
|431
|Briscoe
|77
|5
|132
|Carson
|256
|14
|379
|Castro
|653
|30
|872
|Childress
|1,319
|17
|1,319
|Cimarron
|203
|1
|197
|Collingsworth
|189
|9
|251
|Cottle
|142
|7
|182
|Curry
|4,980
|70
|4,708
|Dallam
|1,017
|9
|1,005
|Deaf Smith
|2,746
|64
|2,671
|Donley
|174
|15
|331
|Gray
|1,733
|54
|1,956
|Hall
|326
|14
|409
|Hardeman
|311
|12
|355
|Hansford
|369
|23
|789
|Hartley
|723
|9
|711
|Hemphill
|503
|2
|542
|Hutchinson
|1,097
|70
|1479
|Lipscomb
|277
|12
|284
|Moore
|1,960
|69
|2,161
|Ochiltree
|934
|25
|1,007
|Oldham
|117
|4
|237
|Parmer
|856
|35
|1,149
|Potter
|17,076
|418
|16,497
|Quay
|425
|8
|394
|Randall
|16,374
|281
|15,933
|Roberts
|52
|1
|54
|Roosevelt
|1,852
|51
|1,723
|Sherman
|176
|12
|147
|Swisher
|397
|17
|735
|Texas
|3,473
|25
|3,379
|Union
|244
|9
|200
|Wheeler
|438
|10
|471
|TOTAL
|62,049
|1,415
|63,338
