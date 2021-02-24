APH reports 39 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 92 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, and 92 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

In Potter County, the APH reported 22 new cases, 3 deaths, and 44 recoveries.

In Randall County, the APH reported 17 new cases, 0 deaths, and 48 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 5.70%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:47 p.m. on February 24, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1076141
Beaver4366413
Briscoe764127
Carson24614364
Castro64929857
Childress1,307151,323
Cimarron1551149
Collingsworth1909250
Cottle1377181
Curry4,894673,990
Dallam1,0089987
Deaf Smith2,698632,552
Donley17011320
Gray1,712511,891
Hall32114403
Hardeman30912364
Hansford36119744
Hartley7169703
Hemphill5332529
Hutchinson1,062681,422
Lipscomb27111270
Moore1,914682,124
Ochiltree92025990
Oldham1114214
Parmer826341,118
Potter16,81340216,047
Quay4188323
Randall16,15927115, 451
Roberts52155
Roosevelt1,831501,451
Sherman13912128
Swisher39216715
Texas3,435243,331
Union2369180
Wheeler4309450
TOTAL61,0341,36060,557

