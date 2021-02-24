APH reports 39 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 92 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, and 92 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
In Potter County, the APH reported 22 new cases, 3 deaths, and 44 recoveries.
In Randall County, the APH reported 17 new cases, 0 deaths, and 48 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 5.70%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:47 p.m. on February 24, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|107
|6
|141
|Beaver
|436
|6
|413
|Briscoe
|76
|4
|127
|Carson
|246
|14
|364
|Castro
|649
|29
|857
|Childress
|1,307
|15
|1,323
|Cimarron
|155
|1
|149
|Collingsworth
|190
|9
|250
|Cottle
|137
|7
|181
|Curry
|4,894
|67
|3,990
|Dallam
|1,008
|9
|987
|Deaf Smith
|2,698
|63
|2,552
|Donley
|170
|11
|320
|Gray
|1,712
|51
|1,891
|Hall
|321
|14
|403
|Hardeman
|309
|12
|364
|Hansford
|361
|19
|744
|Hartley
|716
|9
|703
|Hemphill
|533
|2
|529
|Hutchinson
|1,062
|68
|1,422
|Lipscomb
|271
|11
|270
|Moore
|1,914
|68
|2,124
|Ochiltree
|920
|25
|990
|Oldham
|111
|4
|214
|Parmer
|826
|34
|1,118
|Potter
|16,813
|402
|16,047
|Quay
|418
|8
|323
|Randall
|16,159
|271
|15, 451
|Roberts
|52
|1
|55
|Roosevelt
|1,831
|50
|1,451
|Sherman
|139
|12
|128
|Swisher
|392
|16
|715
|Texas
|3,435
|24
|3,331
|Union
|236
|9
|180
|Wheeler
|430
|9
|450
|TOTAL
|61,034
|1,360
|60,557
