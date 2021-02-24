APH reports 39 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 92 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, and 92 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

In Potter County, the APH reported 22 new cases, 3 deaths, and 44 recoveries.

In Randall County, the APH reported 17 new cases, 0 deaths, and 48 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 5.70%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:47 p.m. on February 24, 2021.)