APH reports 38 new cases and 52 recoveries in Amarillo area

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Many people who have COVID-19 experience a loss of taste and smell. For most people, it lasts about two to three weeks. But between 5% and 7% of the millions of people in the U.S. who have had the virus still have problems with those senses two to three months after they've recovered.

Doctors at Washington University School of Medicine are now studying whether you can retrain the brain to recognize smells, and they are enlisting patients for a three-month study.