APH reports 38 new cases and 52 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 38 new cases and 52 recoveries in Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 21 new cases and 30 recoveries.
In Randall County, 17 new cases were reported along with 22 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 4.23%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:40 p.m. on March 10, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|107
|6
|142
|Beaver
|449
|6
|425
|Briscoe
|77
|4
|129
|Carson
|255
|14
|371
|Castro
|652
|29
|863
|Childress
|1,313
|17
|1,313
|Cimarron
|203
|1
|197
|Collingsworth
|189
|9
|249
|Cottle
|140
|7
|186
|Curry
|4,958
|70
|4,563
|Dallam
|1,016
|9
|1,000
|Deaf Smith
|2,724
|64
|2,634
|Donley
|174
|15
|329
|Gray
|1,727
|54
|1,956
|Hall
|325
|14
|401
|Hardeman
|311
|12
|366
|Hansford
|368
|23
|780
|Hartley
|722
|9
|406
|Hemphill
|503
|2
|540
|Hutchinson
|1,086
|69
|1439
|Lipscomb
|275
|12
|280
|Moore
|1,957
|69
|2,151
|Ochiltree
|930
|25
|1,003
|Oldham
|116
|4
|233
|Parmer
|831
|34
|1,130
|Potter
|17,007
|412
|16,383
|Quay
|420
|8
|377
|Randall
|16,305
|277
|15,798
|Roberts
|52
|1
|53
|Roosevelt
|1,842
|50
|1,648
|Sherman
|175
|12
|144
|Swisher
|394
|17
|725
|Texas
|3,459
|25
|3,372
|Union
|240
|9
|208
|Wheeler
|436
|10
|464
|TOTAL
|61,701
|1,399
|62,205
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Texans 50 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting March 15
- DSHS expanding COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to people age 50 and older
- Can the brain be retrained after taste and smell lost to COVID? Study seeks to find out
- Sod Poodles, StadiumDrop announce partnership to provide in-seat concessions delivery
- One arrested during ‘bait operation’ in Potter County