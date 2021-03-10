APH reports 38 new cases and 52 recoveries in Amarillo area

APH Report Card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 38 new cases and 52 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 21 new cases and 30 recoveries.

In Randall County, 17 new cases were reported along with 22 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 4.23%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:40 p.m. on March 10, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1076142
Beaver4496425
Briscoe774129
Carson25514371
Castro65229863
Childress1,313171,313
Cimarron2031197
Collingsworth1899249
Cottle1407186
Curry4,958704,563
Dallam1,01691,000
Deaf Smith2,724642,634
Donley17415329
Gray1,727541,956
Hall32514401
Hardeman31112366
Hansford36823780
Hartley7229406
Hemphill5032540
Hutchinson1,086691439
Lipscomb27512280
Moore1,957692,151
Ochiltree930251,003
Oldham1164233
Parmer831341,130
Potter17,00741216,383
Quay4208377
Randall16,30527715,798
Roberts52153
Roosevelt1,842501,648
Sherman17512144
Swisher39417725
Texas3,459253,372
Union2409208
Wheeler43610464
TOTAL61,7011,39962,205
