APH reports 37 new cases of COVID-19, 15 recoveries, 3 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, as well as 15 recoveries and three deaths.

Potter County reported 23 new cases of COVID-19, seven recoveries, and one death.

Randall County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19, eight recoveries, and two deaths.

The Area Hospitalization Rate is noted at 2.56%.