APH reports 360 new cases, seven deaths, 553 recoveries in Amarillo area

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 360 new cases, seven new deaths, and 553 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 184 new cases, six new deaths, and 243 recoveries.

In Randall County, 176 new cases were reported, one new death, and 310 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 35.82%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on November 18, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong37124
Beaver1481114
Briscoe37123
Carson78252
Castro4077304
Childress790119
Cimarron6046
Collingsworth2922
Cottle45444
Curry2,42816830
Dallam6418494
Deaf Smith1,604321,488
Donley101185
Gray1,12410535
Hall61244
Hardeman74471
Hansford2208202
Hartley4215303
Hemphill2621182
Hutchinson58413329
Lipscomb117181
Moore1,523251,314
Ochiltree5366374
Oldham31225
Parmer65322548
Potter11,0521438,044
Quay156271
Randall8,837885,264
Roberts2316
Roosevelt75212274
Sherman145185
Swisher2156152
Texas2,153111929
Union58223
Wheeler2466166
TOTAL35,64844323,669
