APH reports 360 new cases, seven deaths, 553 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 360 new cases, seven new deaths, and 553 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 184 new cases, six new deaths, and 243 recoveries.
In Randall County, 176 new cases were reported, one new death, and 310 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 35.82%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on November 18, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|37
|1
|24
|Beaver
|148
|1
|114
|Briscoe
|37
|1
|23
|Carson
|78
|2
|52
|Castro
|407
|7
|304
|Childress
|790
|–
|119
|Cimarron
|60
|–
|46
|Collingsworth
|29
|–
|22
|Cottle
|45
|4
|44
|Curry
|2,428
|16
|830
|Dallam
|641
|8
|494
|Deaf Smith
|1,604
|32
|1,488
|Donley
|101
|1
|85
|Gray
|1,124
|10
|535
|Hall
|61
|2
|44
|Hardeman
|74
|4
|71
|Hansford
|220
|8
|202
|Hartley
|421
|5
|303
|Hemphill
|262
|1
|182
|Hutchinson
|584
|13
|329
|Lipscomb
|117
|1
|81
|Moore
|1,523
|25
|1,314
|Ochiltree
|536
|6
|374
|Oldham
|31
|2
|25
|Parmer
|653
|22
|548
|Potter
|11,052
|143
|8,044
|Quay
|156
|2
|71
|Randall
|8,837
|88
|5,264
|Roberts
|23
|–
|16
|Roosevelt
|752
|12
|274
|Sherman
|145
|1
|85
|Swisher
|215
|6
|152
|Texas
|2,153
|11
|1929
|Union
|58
|2
|23
|Wheeler
|246
|6
|166
|TOTAL
|35,648
|443
|23,669
