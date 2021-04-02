APH reports 35 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths, and 38 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths, and 38 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 12 new cases and 23 recoveries.

In Randall County, 23 new cases were reported along with six recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 2.29%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1116150
Beaver4596439
Briscoe775133
Carson27414411
Castro66030886
Childress1,302171,308
Cimarron2091203
Collingsworth2209258
Cottle1437183
Curry5,042724,806
Dallam1,01991,008
Deaf Smith2,093642,688
Donley18615337
Gray1,752541,978
Hall33514414
Hardeman31212356
Hansford37723818
Hartley7299716
Hemphill5172546
Hutchinson1,181711,548
Lipscomb28112290
Moore1,999712,225
Ochiltree950251,024
Oldham1204244
Parmer874351,167
Potter17,20043316,662
Quay4288409
Randall16,50428716,105
Roberts56158
Roosevelt1,867531,764
Sherman18312186
Swisher41817752
Texas3,490273,399
Union2459204
Wheeler44310479
TOTAL62,0551,44464,169
