APH reports 35 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths, and 38 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths, and 38 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 12 new cases and 23 recoveries.

In Randall County, 23 new cases were reported along with six recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 2.29%.