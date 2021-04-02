APH reports 35 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths, and 38 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths, and 38 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 12 new cases and 23 recoveries.
In Randall County, 23 new cases were reported along with six recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 2.29%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|111
|6
|150
|Beaver
|459
|6
|439
|Briscoe
|77
|5
|133
|Carson
|274
|14
|411
|Castro
|660
|30
|886
|Childress
|1,302
|17
|1,308
|Cimarron
|209
|1
|203
|Collingsworth
|220
|9
|258
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,042
|72
|4,806
|Dallam
|1,019
|9
|1,008
|Deaf Smith
|2,093
|64
|2,688
|Donley
|186
|15
|337
|Gray
|1,752
|54
|1,978
|Hall
|335
|14
|414
|Hardeman
|312
|12
|356
|Hansford
|377
|23
|818
|Hartley
|729
|9
|716
|Hemphill
|517
|2
|546
|Hutchinson
|1,181
|71
|1,548
|Lipscomb
|281
|12
|290
|Moore
|1,999
|71
|2,225
|Ochiltree
|950
|25
|1,024
|Oldham
|120
|4
|244
|Parmer
|874
|35
|1,167
|Potter
|17,200
|433
|16,662
|Quay
|428
|8
|409
|Randall
|16,504
|287
|16,105
|Roberts
|56
|1
|58
|Roosevelt
|1,867
|53
|1,764
|Sherman
|183
|12
|186
|Swisher
|418
|17
|752
|Texas
|3,490
|27
|3,399
|Union
|245
|9
|204
|Wheeler
|443
|10
|479
|TOTAL
|62,055
|1,444
|64,169
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo middle schooler Abree Clark and family celebrating upcoming anniversary of liver transplant
- Border officials open new tent facility to process migrants in Eagle Pass, Texas
- U.S. warns of lengthier wait times returning from Mexico during the Easter weekend
- Judge greenlights bribery charges against leading candidate for governor of Chihuahua
- Lee County prosecutors garnish felons COVID-19 stimulus to pay inmates’ victims