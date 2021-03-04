APH reports 35 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 60 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, along with two deaths, and 60 recoveries.
Potter County reported 22 new cases, two deaths, and 24 recoveries.
Randall County reported 13 new cases and 36 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 4.5%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on March 4, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|107
|6
|142
|Beaver
|440
|6
|417
|Briscoe
|77
|4
|127
|Carson
|251
|14
|364
|Castro
|650
|29
|859
|Childress
|1,310
|17
|1,308
|Cimarron
|198
|1
|192
|Collingsworth
|189
|9
|248
|Cottle
|140
|7
|175
|Curry
|4,927
|68
|4,336
|Dallam
|1,011
|9
|996
|Deaf Smith
|2,724
|64
|2,634
|Donley
|170
|14
|327
|Gray
|1,724
|53
|1,886
|Hall
|322
|14
|395
|Hardeman
|311
|12
|354
|Hansford
|365
|21
|765
|Hartley
|719
|9
|705
|Hemphill
|503
|2
|538
|Hutchinson
|1,070
|69
|1,422
|Lipscomb
|273
|11
|277
|Moore
|1,943
|69
|2,150
|Ochiltree
|924
|25
|995
|Oldham
|114
|4
|223
|Parmer
|830
|34
|1,123
|Potter
|16,953
|412
|16,267
|Quay
|420
|8
|356
|Randall
|16,254
|277
|15,687
|Roberts
|52
|1
|53
|Roosevelt
|1,839
|50
|1,565
|Sherman
|175
|12
|159
|Swisher
|393
|17
|723
|Texas
|3,451
|24
|3,359
|Union
|237
|9
|191
|Wheeler
|433
|10
|460
|TOTAL
|61,508
|1,391
|61,812
