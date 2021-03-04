APH reports 35 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 60 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, along with two deaths, and 60 recoveries.

Potter County reported 22 new cases, two deaths, and 24 recoveries.

Randall County reported 13 new cases and 36 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 4.5%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on March 4, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1076142
Beaver4406417
Briscoe774127
Carson25114364
Castro65029859
Childress1,310171,308
Cimarron1981192
Collingsworth1899248
Cottle1407175
Curry4,927684,336
Dallam1,0119996
Deaf Smith2,724642,634
Donley17014327
Gray1,724531,886
Hall32214395
Hardeman31112354
Hansford36521765
Hartley7199705
Hemphill5032538
Hutchinson1,070691,422
Lipscomb27311277
Moore1,943692,150
Ochiltree92425995
Oldham1144223
Parmer830341,123
Potter16,95341216,267
Quay4208356
Randall16,25427715,687
Roberts52153
Roosevelt1,839501,565
Sherman17512159
Swisher39317723
Texas3,451243,359
Union2379191
Wheeler43310460
TOTAL61,5081,39161,812
