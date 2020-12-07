APH reports 344 new cases, 17 deaths, 399 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 344 new cases, 17 new deaths, and 399 recoveries in Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 144 new cases, 11 death, and 200 recoveries.
In Randall County, 200 new cases were reported along with six deaths, and 199 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 36.36%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 4:45 p.m. on December 6, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|58
|3
|42
|Beaver
|234
|2
|191
|Briscoe
|43
|1
|35
|Carson
|129
|3
|83
|Castro
|504
|8
|419
|Childress
|943
|2
|676
|Cimarron
|83
|–
|74
|Collingsworth
|61
|2
|35
|Cottle
|68
|4
|57
|Curry
|3,419
|28
|1,374
|Dallam
|786
|15
|723
|Deaf Smith
|2,114
|41
|1,867
|Donley
|119
|2
|103
|Gray
|1,392
|24
|1228
|Hall
|136
|3
|68
|Hardeman
|118
|4
|96
|Hansford
|257
|9
|215
|Hartley
|503
|6
|464
|Hemphill
|312
|2
|258
|Hutchinson
|724
|29
|544
|Lipscomb
|163
|1
|112
|Moore
|1,715
|35
|1,749
|Ochiltree
|666
|8
|490
|Oldham
|57
|2
|34
|Parmer
|770
|26
|648
|Potter
|13,512
|226
|9,791
|Quay
|282
|5
|88
|Randall
|11,860
|131
|7,401
|Roberts
|30
|1
|24
|Roosevelt
|1,107
|16
|390
|Sherman
|156
|6
|86
|Swisher
|303
|10
|218
|Texas
|2,545
|13
|2,310
|Union
|147
|5
|34
|Wheeler
|332
|7
|296
|TOTAL
|45,669
|680
|32,223
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Congressman Ben Ray Luján announces Nominations for U.S. Service Academies
- Breakdancing coming to the Olympics in 2024
- Walmart, Sam’s Club now selling at-home COVID-19 test kits online
- Gallup: Biden’s approval rating is already higher than Trump’s has ever been
- As virus spreads, Kansas hospital runs out of staff