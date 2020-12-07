APH reports 344 new cases, 17 deaths, 399 recoveries in Amarillo area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

City of Amarillo APH Report Card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 344 new cases, 17 new deaths, and 399 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 144 new cases, 11 death, and 200 recoveries.

In Randall County, 200 new cases were reported along with six deaths, and 199 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 36.36%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 4:45 p.m. on December 6, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong58342
Beaver2342191
Briscoe43135
Carson129383
Castro5048419
Childress9432676
Cimarron8374
Collingsworth61235
Cottle68457
Curry3,419281,374
Dallam78615723
Deaf Smith2,114411,867
Donley1192103
Gray1,392241228
Hall136368
Hardeman118496
Hansford2579215
Hartley5036464
Hemphill3122258
Hutchinson72429544
Lipscomb1631112
Moore1,715351,749
Ochiltree6668490
Oldham57234
Parmer77026648
Potter13,5122269,791
Quay282588
Randall11,8601317,401
Roberts30124
Roosevelt1,10716390
Sherman156686
Swisher30310218
Texas2,545132,310
Union147534
Wheeler3327296
TOTAL45,66968032,223
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss