APH reports 344 new cases, 17 deaths, 399 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 344 new cases, 17 new deaths, and 399 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 144 new cases, 11 death, and 200 recoveries.

In Randall County, 200 new cases were reported along with six deaths, and 199 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 36.36%.