APH reports 343 new cases, 11 deaths and 183 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 343 new cases, 11 deaths, and 183 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 142 new cases, 5 new deaths, and 76 new recoveries.
In Randall County, 201 new cases, 6 deaths and 107 recoveries were reported.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 30.25%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on November 13, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|33
|1
|24
|Beaver
|132
|1
|95
|Briscoe
|25
|1
|20
|Carson
|71
|1
|54
|Castro
|378
|7
|296
|Childress
|770
|–
|114
|Cimarron
|48
|–
|39
|Collingsworth
|22
|–
|22
|Cottle
|45
|3
|41
|Curry
|2,198
|14
|763
|Dallam
|585
|8
|434
|Deaf Smith
|1,576
|31
|1,426
|Donley
|93
|1
|93
|Gray
|1,070
|10
|535
|Hall
|52
|2
|44
|Hardeman
|72
|4
|65
|Hansford
|216
|8
|202
|Hartley
|369
|4
|262
|Hemphill
|248
|1
|182
|Hutchinson
|500
|13
|317
|Lipscomb
|81
|1
|65
|Moore
|1,465
|25
|1,298
|Ochiltree
|361
|6
|277
|Oldham
|31
|2
|24
|Parmer
|641
|20
|536
|Potter
|10,410
|134
|7,438
|Quay
|140
|2
|65
|Randall
|8,083
|83
|4,561
|Roberts
|19
|–
|14
|Roosevelt
|680
|10
|257
|Sherman
|134
|1
|85
|Swisher
|194
|5
|141
|Texas
|2,057
|11
|1,857
|Union
|47
|2
|20
|Wheeler
|195
|6
|121
|TOTAL
|33,041
|419
|21,789
