APH reports 343 new cases, 11 deaths and 183 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 343 new cases, 11 deaths, and 183 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 142 new cases, 5 new deaths, and 76 new recoveries.

In Randall County, 201 new cases, 6 deaths and 107 recoveries were reported.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 30.25%.