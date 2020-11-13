APH reports 343 new cases, 11 deaths and 183 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 343 new cases, 11 deaths, and 183 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 142 new cases, 5 new deaths, and 76 new recoveries.

In Randall County, 201 new cases, 6 deaths and 107 recoveries were reported.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 30.25%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on November 13, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33124
Beaver132195
Briscoe25120
Carson71154
Castro3787296
Childress770114
Cimarron4839
Collingsworth2222
Cottle45341
Curry2,19814763
Dallam5858434
Deaf Smith1,576311,426
Donley93193
Gray1,07010535
Hall52244
Hardeman72465
Hansford2168202
Hartley3694262
Hemphill2481182
Hutchinson50013317
Lipscomb81165
Moore1,465251,298
Ochiltree3616277
Oldham31224
Parmer64120536
Potter10,4101347,438
Quay140265
Randall8,083834,561
Roberts1914
Roosevelt68010257
Sherman134185
Swisher1945141
Texas2,057111,857
Union47220
Wheeler1956121
TOTAL33,04141921,789
