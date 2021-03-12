APH reports 34 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 77 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, along with two deaths, and 77 recoveries.
Potter County reported 21 new cases, along with two deaths and 44 recoveries.
Randall County reported 13 new cases, and 33 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 4.23%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:45 p.m. on March 12, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|107
|6
|141
|Beaver
|451
|6
|425
|Briscoe
|77
|4
|129
|Carson
|255
|14
|371
|Castro
|652
|29
|863
|Childress
|1,314
|17
|1,313
|Cimarron
|203
|1
|196
|Collingsworth
|189
|9
|249
|Cottle
|140
|7
|180
|Curry
|4,958
|70
|4,563
|Dallam
|1,017
|9
|1,005
|Deaf Smith
|2,734
|64
|2,659
|Donley
|174
|15
|329
|Gray
|1,727
|54
|1,956
|Hall
|325
|14
|401
|Hardeman
|311
|12
|354
|Hansford
|368
|23
|780
|Hartley
|723
|9
|711
|Hemphill
|503
|2
|540
|Hutchinson
|1,086
|69
|1439
|Lipscomb
|275
|12
|280
|Moore
|1,957
|69
|2,151
|Ochiltree
|930
|25
|1,003
|Oldham
|117
|4
|233
|Parmer
|831
|34
|1,130
|Potter
|17,041
|414
|16,445
|Quay
|421
|8
|377
|Randall
|16,324
|277
|15,860
|Roberts
|52
|1
|53
|Roosevelt
|1,842
|50
|1,648
|Sherman
|175
|12
|144
|Swisher
|394
|17
|725
|Texas
|3,466
|25
|3,375
|Union
|240
|9
|208
|Wheeler
|436
|10
|464
|TOTAL
|61,793
|1,402
|62,838
