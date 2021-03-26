APH reports 32 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, 33 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 32 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, and 33 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 14 new cases, two deaths, and 13 recoveries.

Randall County reported 18 new cases, one new death, and 20 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 4.09%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:15 p.m. on March 26, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1136152
Beaver4556436
Briscoe775134
Carson27714409
Castro66230884
Childress1,320171,324
Cimarron2031197
Collingsworth2059252
Cottle1437183
Curry5,025724,796
Dallam1,01991,007
Deaf Smith2,746642,671
Donley17815337
Gray1,740541,969
Hall33014414
Hardeman31112355
Hansford37723819
Hartley7269714
Hemphill5072545
Hutchinson1,171711,554
Lipscomb28012289
Moore1,997712,224
Ochiltree948251,024
Oldham1214244
Parmer864351,179
Potter17,12842616,590
Quay4268409
Randall16,42928416,028
Roberts56158
Roosevelt1,863531,757
Sherman18312187
Swisher41117746
Texas3,479273,390
Union2449203
Wheeler44910483
TOTAL62,4631,43463,963
