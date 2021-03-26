APH reports 32 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, 33 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 32 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, and 33 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
Potter County reported 14 new cases, two deaths, and 13 recoveries.
Randall County reported 18 new cases, one new death, and 20 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 4.09%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:15 p.m. on March 26, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|113
|6
|152
|Beaver
|455
|6
|436
|Briscoe
|77
|5
|134
|Carson
|277
|14
|409
|Castro
|662
|30
|884
|Childress
|1,320
|17
|1,324
|Cimarron
|203
|1
|197
|Collingsworth
|205
|9
|252
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,025
|72
|4,796
|Dallam
|1,019
|9
|1,007
|Deaf Smith
|2,746
|64
|2,671
|Donley
|178
|15
|337
|Gray
|1,740
|54
|1,969
|Hall
|330
|14
|414
|Hardeman
|311
|12
|355
|Hansford
|377
|23
|819
|Hartley
|726
|9
|714
|Hemphill
|507
|2
|545
|Hutchinson
|1,171
|71
|1,554
|Lipscomb
|280
|12
|289
|Moore
|1,997
|71
|2,224
|Ochiltree
|948
|25
|1,024
|Oldham
|121
|4
|244
|Parmer
|864
|35
|1,179
|Potter
|17,128
|426
|16,590
|Quay
|426
|8
|409
|Randall
|16,429
|284
|16,028
|Roberts
|56
|1
|58
|Roosevelt
|1,863
|53
|1,757
|Sherman
|183
|12
|187
|Swisher
|411
|17
|746
|Texas
|3,479
|27
|3,390
|Union
|244
|9
|203
|Wheeler
|449
|10
|483
|TOTAL
|62,463
|1,434
|63,963
