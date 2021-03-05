APH reports 32 new cases of COVID-19, 70 recoveries in the Amarillo area

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 32 new cases of COVID-19, and 70 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 14 new cases and 36 recoveries.

Randall County reported 18 new cases and 34 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 4.46%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 01:30 p.m. on March 5, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1076142
Beaver4406421
Briscoe774126
Carson25314364
Castro65129860
Childress1,311171,309
Cimarron1981192
Collingsworth1899248
Cottle1407179
Curry4,940684,422
Dallam1,01691,000
Deaf Smith2,724642,634
Donley17115328
Gray1,724541,956
Hall32314396
Hardeman31112354
Hansford36621763
Hartley7229406
Hemphill5352538
Hutchinson1,08069147
Lipscomb27412274
Moore1,956692,141
Ochiltree92925997
Oldham1154222
Parmer830341,124
Potter16,96741216,303
Quay4208360
Randall16,27227715,721
Roberts52153
Roosevelt1,840501,604
Sherman17512129
Swisher39317724
Texas3,453243,362
Union2379194
Wheeler43410460
TOTAL61,6251,39460,453
