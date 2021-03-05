APH reports 32 new cases of COVID-19, 70 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 32 new cases of COVID-19, and 70 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
Potter County reported 14 new cases and 36 recoveries.
Randall County reported 18 new cases and 34 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 4.46%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 01:30 p.m. on March 5, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|107
|6
|142
|Beaver
|440
|6
|421
|Briscoe
|77
|4
|126
|Carson
|253
|14
|364
|Castro
|651
|29
|860
|Childress
|1,311
|17
|1,309
|Cimarron
|198
|1
|192
|Collingsworth
|189
|9
|248
|Cottle
|140
|7
|179
|Curry
|4,940
|68
|4,422
|Dallam
|1,016
|9
|1,000
|Deaf Smith
|2,724
|64
|2,634
|Donley
|171
|15
|328
|Gray
|1,724
|54
|1,956
|Hall
|323
|14
|396
|Hardeman
|311
|12
|354
|Hansford
|366
|21
|763
|Hartley
|722
|9
|406
|Hemphill
|535
|2
|538
|Hutchinson
|1,080
|69
|147
|Lipscomb
|274
|12
|274
|Moore
|1,956
|69
|2,141
|Ochiltree
|929
|25
|997
|Oldham
|115
|4
|222
|Parmer
|830
|34
|1,124
|Potter
|16,967
|412
|16,303
|Quay
|420
|8
|360
|Randall
|16,272
|277
|15,721
|Roberts
|52
|1
|53
|Roosevelt
|1,840
|50
|1,604
|Sherman
|175
|12
|129
|Swisher
|393
|17
|724
|Texas
|3,453
|24
|3,362
|Union
|237
|9
|194
|Wheeler
|434
|10
|460
|TOTAL
|61,625
|1,394
|60,453
