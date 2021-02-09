APH reports 32 new cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths, 32 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, along with 12 deaths, and 32 recoveries.
Potter County reported 19 new cases, six deaths, and 10 recoveries.
Randall County reported 13 new cases, six deaths, and 22 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 9.84%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:00 p.m. on February 9, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|101
|6
|125
|Beaver
|396
|4
|370
|Briscoe
|69
|4
|114
|Carson
|212
|12
|323
|Castro
|611
|26
|814
|Childress
|1,298
|15
|1,272
|Cimarron
|122
|1
|114
|Collingsworth
|181
|8
|229
|Cottle
|136
|7
|179
|Curry
|4,793
|61
|3,581
|Dallam
|981
|9
|946
|Deaf Smith
|2,629
|62
|2,507
|Donley
|155
|12
|286
|Gray
|1,700
|48
|1,743
|Hall
|302
|14
|328
|Hardeman
|292
|12
|344
|Hansford
|343
|18
|663
|Hartley
|705
|9
|687
|Hemphill
|528
|2
|469
|Hutchinson
|964
|64
|1,230
|Lipscomb
|262
|11
|243
|Moore
|1,888
|63
|2,066
|Ochiltree
|903
|21
|955
|Oldham
|96
|3
|169
|Parmer
|816
|34
|1,091
|Potter
|16,644
|387
|15,467
|Quay
|408
|8
|282
|Randall
|15,950
|264
|14,708
|Roberts
|50
|1
|51
|Roosevelt
|1,797
|45
|1,188
|Sherman
|110
|11
|108
|Swisher
|381
|15
|676
|Texas
|3,362
|22
|3,251
|Union
|212
|8
|143
|Wheeler
|413
|9
|425
|TOTAL
|59,827
|1,300
|57,176
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- World’s second-oldest person turning 117 this week after surviving COVID-19
- Ambush of Biden campaign bus in Central Texas could play a role in Trump impeachment trial
- People may need annual COVID-19 vaccine, Johnson & Johnson CEO says
- DoorDash driver’s minivan stolen during delivery with his 2 kids inside
- Demand for two vaccine doses puts strain on states