APH reports 32 new cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths, 32 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, along with 12 deaths, and 32 recoveries.

Potter County reported 19 new cases, six deaths, and 10 recoveries.

Randall County reported 13 new cases, six deaths, and 22 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 9.84%.