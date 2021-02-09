APH reports 32 new cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths, 32 recoveries

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, along with 12 deaths, and 32 recoveries.

Potter County reported 19 new cases, six deaths, and 10 recoveries.

Randall County reported 13 new cases, six deaths, and 22 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 9.84%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:00 p.m. on February 9, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1016125
Beaver3964370
Briscoe694114
Carson21212323
Castro61126814
Childress1,298151,272
Cimarron1221114
Collingsworth1818229
Cottle1367179
Curry4,793613,581
Dallam9819946
Deaf Smith2,629622,507
Donley15512286
Gray1,700481,743
Hall30214328
Hardeman29212344
Hansford34318663
Hartley7059687
Hemphill5282469
Hutchinson964641,230
Lipscomb26211243
Moore1,888632,066
Ochiltree90321955
Oldham963169
Parmer816341,091
Potter16,64438715,467
Quay4088282
Randall15,95026414,708
Roberts50151
Roosevelt1,797451,188
Sherman11011108
Swisher38115676
Texas3,362223,251
Union2128143
Wheeler4139425
TOTAL59,8271,30057,176
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss