APH reports 31 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 31 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 10 new cases and 4 recoveries.

In Randall County, 21 new cases were reported along with 9 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 3.90%.