APH reports 31 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 31 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 10 new cases and 4 recoveries.
In Randall County, 21 new cases were reported along with 9 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 3.90%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on March 16, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|109
|6
|144
|Beaver
|453
|6
|431
|Briscoe
|77
|5
|132
|Carson
|256
|14
|379
|Castro
|653
|30
|872
|Childress
|1,319
|17
|1,319
|Cimarron
|203
|1
|197
|Collingsworth
|189
|9
|251
|Cottle
|142
|7
|182
|Curry
|4,978
|70
|4,690
|Dallam
|1,017
|9
|1,005
|Deaf Smith
|2,734
|64
|2,659
|Donley
|174
|15
|331
|Gray
|1,733
|54
|1,956
|Hall
|326
|14
|409
|Hardeman
|311
|12
|355
|Hansford
|369
|23
|789
|Hartley
|723
|9
|711
|Hemphill
|503
|2
|542
|Hutchinson
|1,097
|70
|1479
|Lipscomb
|277
|12
|284
|Moore
|1,960
|69
|2,161
|Ochiltree
|934
|25
|1,007
|Oldham
|117
|4
|237
|Parmer
|856
|35
|1,149
|Potter
|17,064
|417
|16,472
|Quay
|425
|8
|391
|Randall
|16,360
|280
|15,916
|Roberts
|52
|1
|54
|Roosevelt
|1,851
|50
|1,712
|Sherman
|176
|12
|147
|Swisher
|397
|17
|735
|Texas
|3,473
|25
|3,379
|Union
|244
|9
|199
|Wheeler
|438
|10
|471
|TOTAL
|61,989
|1,411
|63,147
