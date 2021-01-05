APH reports 298 new cases, 8 deaths, 523 recoveries in Amarillo area

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 298 new cases of COVID-19, eight new deaths, and 523 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 122 new cases, one death, and 246 recoveries.

In Randall County, 176 new cases were reported along with seven deaths, and 277 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 22.37%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:00 p.m. on January 5, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong77589
Beaver3182300
Briscoe54278
Carson17510235
Castro58915712
Childress1,18371,094
Cimarron1081103
Collingsworth1525166
Cottle1085140
Curry4,177482,493
Dallam87810838
Deaf Smith2,424562,285
Donley1327228
Gray1,532351,550
Hall1939178
Hardeman2048250
Hansford29313492
Hartley5959563
Hemphill4252334
Hutchinson858491,022
Lipscomb2157180
Moore1,831511,921
Ochiltree82517787
Oldham77297
Parmer78732985
Potter15,39131013,753
Quay3407186
Randall14,29920212,314
Roberts44134
Roosevelt1,55229746
Sherman1016100
Swisher34413557
Texas2,985172,845
Union192760
Wheeler4037366
TOTAL53,8701,00748,073
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss