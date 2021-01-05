APH reports 298 new cases, 8 deaths, 523 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 298 new cases of COVID-19, eight new deaths, and 523 recoveries in Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 122 new cases, one death, and 246 recoveries.
In Randall County, 176 new cases were reported along with seven deaths, and 277 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 22.37%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:00 p.m. on January 5, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|77
|5
|89
|Beaver
|318
|2
|300
|Briscoe
|54
|2
|78
|Carson
|175
|10
|235
|Castro
|589
|15
|712
|Childress
|1,183
|7
|1,094
|Cimarron
|108
|1
|103
|Collingsworth
|152
|5
|166
|Cottle
|108
|5
|140
|Curry
|4,177
|48
|2,493
|Dallam
|878
|10
|838
|Deaf Smith
|2,424
|56
|2,285
|Donley
|132
|7
|228
|Gray
|1,532
|35
|1,550
|Hall
|193
|9
|178
|Hardeman
|204
|8
|250
|Hansford
|293
|13
|492
|Hartley
|595
|9
|563
|Hemphill
|425
|2
|334
|Hutchinson
|858
|49
|1,022
|Lipscomb
|215
|7
|180
|Moore
|1,831
|51
|1,921
|Ochiltree
|825
|17
|787
|Oldham
|77
|2
|97
|Parmer
|787
|32
|985
|Potter
|15,391
|310
|13,753
|Quay
|340
|7
|186
|Randall
|14,299
|202
|12,314
|Roberts
|44
|1
|34
|Roosevelt
|1,552
|29
|746
|Sherman
|101
|6
|100
|Swisher
|344
|13
|557
|Texas
|2,985
|17
|2,845
|Union
|192
|7
|60
|Wheeler
|403
|7
|366
|TOTAL
|53,870
|1,007
|48,073
