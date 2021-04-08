APH reports 29 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, and 26 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths and 26 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 13 new cases, two new deaths, and 11 recoveries.

In Randall County, 16 new cases were reported and 15 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 2.02%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1126152
Beaver4606443
Briscoe775133
Carson27514416
Castro66832891
Childress1,302171,308
Cimarron2121205
Collingsworth2219260
Cottle1437183
Curry5,050734,816
Dallam1,01991,009
Deaf Smith2,097652,688
Donley18515339
Gray1,754541,986
Hall33614414
Hardeman31412358
Hansford37223823
Hartley7299719
Hemphill5172549
Hutchinson1,185711,575
Lipscomb28812293
Moore2,001712,257
Ochiltree960261,035
Oldham1234247
Parmer881351,173
Potter17,25543916,732
Quay4278410
Randall16,56428916,152
Roberts56157
Roosevelt1,870531,771
Sherman18412200
Swisher41917765
Texas3,491323,403
Union2469204
Wheeler44310487
TOTAL62,2721,46364,548
