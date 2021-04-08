APH reports 29 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, and 26 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths and 26 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 13 new cases, two new deaths, and 11 recoveries.

In Randall County, 16 new cases were reported and 15 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 2.02%.