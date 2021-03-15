APH reports 28 new cases of COVID-19, 6 deaths, 70 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo Area, along with six deaths, and 70 recoveries.

Potter County reported 13 new cases, three deaths, and 23 recoveries.

Randall County reported 15 new cases, three deaths, and 47 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 3.90%.