AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo Area, along with six deaths, and 70 recoveries.
Potter County reported 13 new cases, three deaths, and 23 recoveries.
Randall County reported 15 new cases, three deaths, and 47 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 3.90%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:10 p.m. on March 15, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|109
|6
|144
|Beaver
|453
|6
|430
|Briscoe
|77
|5
|134
|Carson
|256
|14
|381
|Castro
|653
|29
|873
|Childress
|1,319
|17
|1,320
|Cimarron
|203
|1
|197
|Collingsworth
|189
|9
|251
|Cottle
|142
|7
|182
|Curry
|4,971
|70
|4,631
|Dallam
|1,017
|9
|1,005
|Deaf Smith
|2,734
|64
|2,659
|Donley
|174
|15
|330
|Gray
|1,733
|54
|1,956
|Hall
|326
|14
|409
|Hardeman
|311
|12
|355
|Hansford
|369
|23
|787
|Hartley
|723
|9
|711
|Hemphill
|503
|2
|542
|Hutchinson
|1,097
|70
|1469
|Lipscomb
|277
|12
|287
|Moore
|1,960
|69
|2,166
|Ochiltree
|934
|25
|1,006
|Oldham
|117
|4
|237
|Parmer
|831
|35
|1,148
|Potter
|17,054
|417
|16,468
|Quay
|425
|8
|382
|Randall
|16,339
|280
|15,907
|Roberts
|52
|1
|54
|Roosevelt
|1,847
|50
|1,687
|Sherman
|176
|12
|146
|Swisher
|397
|17
|735
|Texas
|3,473
|25
|3,378
|Union
|244
|9
|208
|Wheeler
|438
|10
|470
|TOTAL
|61,948
|1,411
|63,045
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Congress looks toward infrastructure bill after COVID relief deal passed
- How Gov. Greg Abbott plans to punish Texas cities that defund police
- APH reports 28 new cases of COVID-19, 6 deaths, 70 recoveries in the Amarillo Area
- Three arrested after car chase north of Dumas
- What to do if you are a victim of unemployment fraud