APH reports 28 new cases of COVID-19, 6 deaths, 70 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo Area, along with six deaths, and 70 recoveries.

Potter County reported 13 new cases, three deaths, and 23 recoveries.

Randall County reported 15 new cases, three deaths, and 47 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 3.90%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:10 p.m. on March 15, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1096144
Beaver4536430
Briscoe775134
Carson25614381
Castro65329873
Childress1,319171,320
Cimarron2031197
Collingsworth1899251
Cottle1427182
Curry4,971704,631
Dallam1,01791,005
Deaf Smith2,734642,659
Donley17415330
Gray1,733541,956
Hall32614409
Hardeman31112355
Hansford36923787
Hartley7239711
Hemphill5032542
Hutchinson1,097701469
Lipscomb27712287
Moore1,960692,166
Ochiltree934251,006
Oldham1174237
Parmer831351,148
Potter17,05441716,468
Quay4258382
Randall16,33928015,907
Roberts52154
Roosevelt1,847501,687
Sherman17612146
Swisher39717735
Texas3,473253,378
Union2449208
Wheeler43810470
TOTAL61,9481,41163,045
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss