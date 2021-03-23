APH reports 27 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 17 recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 27 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, and 17 recoveries for the Amarillo area.
Potter County reported 14 new cases, two deaths, and seven recoveries.
Randall County reported 13 new cases, one death, and 10 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 4.57%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:28 p.m. on March 23, 2021.)
|6County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|109
|6
|144
|Beaver
|453
|6
|431
|Briscoe
|77
|5
|133
|Carson
|257
|14
|387
|Castro
|655
|30
|873
|Childress
|1,318
|17
|1,317
|Cimarron
|203
|1
|197
|Collingsworth
|199
|9
|252
|Cottle
|142
|7
|182
|Curry
|4,988
|70
|4,736
|Dallam
|1,018
|9
|1,006
|Deaf Smith
|2,746
|64
|2,671
|Donley
|174
|15
|335
|Gray
|1,733
|54
|1,956
|Hall
|326
|14
|409
|Hardeman
|311
|12
|355
|Hansford
|369
|23
|796
|Hartley
|725
|9
|713
|Hemphill
|503
|2
|543
|Hutchinson
|1,098
|71
|1484
|Lipscomb
|278
|12
|287
|Moore
|1,960
|69
|2,193
|Ochiltree
|938
|25
|1,015
|Oldham
|117
|4
|239
|Parmer
|857
|35
|1,156
|Potter
|17,109
|422
|16,549
|Quay
|425
|8
|395
|Randall
|16,396
|282
|15,987
|Roberts
|56
|1
|60
|Roosevelt
|1,853
|52
|1,737
|Sherman
|176
|12
|177
|Swisher
|401
|17
|739
|Texas
|3,473
|25
|3,379
|Union
|244
|9
|201
|Wheeler
|439
|10
|472
|TOTAL
|62,149
|1,422
|63,554
