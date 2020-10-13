APH reports 269 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths, 123 recoveries for the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 269 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths, and 123 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 116 new cases. 4 new deaths were reported in Potter, and 26 new recoveries.

In Randall County, 153 new cases were reported today. There was one new death 36 new recoveries.

APH is reporting that the Amarillo area’s hospitalization rate is at 11.41%. The rate is calculated by the Texas Department of State Health Service (TDSHS) and includes the entire Panhandle Regional Advisory Council.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on October 13, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong17112
Beaver7374
Briscoe16111
Carson3921
Castro2745248
Childress8167
Cimarron3230
Collingsworth1917
Cottle32327
Curry1,0937527
Dallam3115257
Deaf Smith1,172221,054
Donley75161
Gray3649306
Hall35125
Hardeman40125
Hansford1816107
Hartley1734142
Hemphill12480
Hutchinson2606194
Lipscomb54131
Moore1,221221,143
Ochiltree1955127
Oldham22116
Parmer45913416
Potter6,822814,630
Quay79250
Randall3,955502,750
Roberts1410
Roosevelt3456179
Sherman71162
Swisher1193103
Texas1,673101,547
Union37218
Wheeler5146
TOTAL19,25926314,290
