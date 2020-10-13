APH reports 269 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths, 123 recoveries for the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 269 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths, and 123 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 116 new cases. 4 new deaths were reported in Potter, and 26 new recoveries.
In Randall County, 153 new cases were reported today. There was one new death 36 new recoveries.
APH is reporting that the Amarillo area’s hospitalization rate is at 11.41%. The rate is calculated by the Texas Department of State Health Service (TDSHS) and includes the entire Panhandle Regional Advisory Council.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on October 13, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|17
|1
|12
|Beaver
|73
|–
|74
|Briscoe
|16
|1
|11
|Carson
|39
|–
|21
|Castro
|274
|5
|248
|Childress
|81
|–
|67
|Cimarron
|32
|–
|30
|Collingsworth
|19
|–
|17
|Cottle
|32
|3
|27
|Curry
|1,093
|7
|527
|Dallam
|311
|5
|257
|Deaf Smith
|1,172
|22
|1,054
|Donley
|75
|1
|61
|Gray
|364
|9
|306
|Hall
|35
|1
|25
|Hardeman
|40
|1
|25
|Hansford
|181
|6
|107
|Hartley
|173
|4
|142
|Hemphill
|124
|–
|80
|Hutchinson
|260
|6
|194
|Lipscomb
|54
|1
|31
|Moore
|1,221
|22
|1,143
|Ochiltree
|195
|5
|127
|Oldham
|22
|1
|16
|Parmer
|459
|13
|416
|Potter
|6,822
|81
|4,630
|Quay
|79
|2
|50
|Randall
|3,955
|50
|2,750
|Roberts
|14
|–
|10
|Roosevelt
|345
|6
|179
|Sherman
|71
|1
|62
|Swisher
|119
|3
|103
|Texas
|1,673
|10
|1,547
|Union
|37
|2
|18
|Wheeler
|51
|–
|46
|TOTAL
|19,259
|263
|14,290
