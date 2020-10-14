APH reports 264 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 118 recoveries for the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Wednesday 10/14/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 264 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 118 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 119 new cases, three new deaths, and 54 new recoveries.

In Randall County, 145 new cases were reported, along with 64 new recoveries.

See totals for the counties below. APP USERS: You will need to tap here to see the county-by-county chart.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2 p.m. on October 14, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong17112
Beaver7463
Briscoe16111
Carson4021
Castro2765249
Childress8567
Cimarron3230
Collingsworth1917
Cottle32331
Curry1,1178541
Dallam3115257
Deaf Smith1,201231,100
Donley77161
Gray3739306
Hall36125
Hardeman48132
Hansford1836108
Hartley1734142
Hemphill12980
Hutchinson2686194
Lipscomb56131
Moore1,227221,143
Ochiltree2035128
Oldham23116
Parmer49514418
Potter6,941844,684
Quay80251
Randall4,100502,814
Roberts1410
Roosevelt3506182
Sherman71162
Swisher1243104
Texas1,682101,567
Union37218
Wheeler5248
TOTAL19,96327414,623
