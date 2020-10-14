AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 264 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 118 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 119 new cases, three new deaths, and 54 new recoveries.
In Randall County, 145 new cases were reported, along with 64 new recoveries.
See totals for the counties below. APP USERS: You will need to tap here to see the county-by-county chart.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2 p.m. on October 14, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|17
|1
|12
|Beaver
|74
|–
|63
|Briscoe
|16
|1
|11
|Carson
|40
|–
|21
|Castro
|276
|5
|249
|Childress
|85
|–
|67
|Cimarron
|32
|–
|30
|Collingsworth
|19
|–
|17
|Cottle
|32
|3
|31
|Curry
|1,117
|8
|541
|Dallam
|311
|5
|257
|Deaf Smith
|1,201
|23
|1,100
|Donley
|77
|1
|61
|Gray
|373
|9
|306
|Hall
|36
|1
|25
|Hardeman
|48
|1
|32
|Hansford
|183
|6
|108
|Hartley
|173
|4
|142
|Hemphill
|129
|–
|80
|Hutchinson
|268
|6
|194
|Lipscomb
|56
|1
|31
|Moore
|1,227
|22
|1,143
|Ochiltree
|203
|5
|128
|Oldham
|23
|1
|16
|Parmer
|495
|14
|418
|Potter
|6,941
|84
|4,684
|Quay
|80
|2
|51
|Randall
|4,100
|50
|2,814
|Roberts
|14
|–
|10
|Roosevelt
|350
|6
|182
|Sherman
|71
|1
|62
|Swisher
|124
|3
|104
|Texas
|1,682
|10
|1,567
|Union
|37
|2
|18
|Wheeler
|52
|–
|48
|TOTAL
|19,963
|274
|14,623
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- APH reports 264 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 118 recoveries for the Amarillo area
- Traffic Alert: I-40 reduced to one lane at Western Street
- ‘Unheard of’: Wild owl rides shotgun as helicopter pilot fights California fire
- These states are voting on marijuana legalization in 2020
- Cottonelle recalls flushable wipes due to possible bacterial contamination