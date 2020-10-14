APH reports 264 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 118 recoveries for the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 264 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 118 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 119 new cases, three new deaths, and 54 new recoveries.

In Randall County, 145 new cases were reported, along with 64 new recoveries.

See totals for the counties below. APP USERS: You will need to tap here to see the county-by-county chart.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2 p.m. on October 14, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 17 1 12 Beaver 74 – 63 Briscoe 16 1 11 Carson 40 – 21 Castro 276 5 249 Childress 85 – 67 Cimarron 32 – 30 Collingsworth 19 – 17 Cottle 32 3 31 Curry 1,117 8 541 Dallam 311 5 257 Deaf Smith 1,201 23 1,100 Donley 77 1 61 Gray 373 9 306 Hall 36 1 25 Hardeman 48 1 32 Hansford 183 6 108 Hartley 173 4 142 Hemphill 129 – 80 Hutchinson 268 6 194 Lipscomb 56 1 31 Moore 1,227 22 1,143 Ochiltree 203 5 128 Oldham 23 1 16 Parmer 495 14 418 Potter 6,941 84 4,684 Quay 80 2 51 Randall 4,100 50 2,814 Roberts 14 – 10 Roosevelt 350 6 182 Sherman 71 1 62 Swisher 124 3 104 Texas 1,682 10 1,567 Union 37 2 18 Wheeler 52 – 48 TOTAL 19,963 274 14,623

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: