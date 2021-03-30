APH reports 26 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, four recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 26 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, and four recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and three recoveries.

Randall County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and one recovery.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 4.13%.

This chart has been updated as of 1:10 p.m. on March 30, 2021

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1106151
Beaver4556436
Briscoe775133
Carson27814408
Castro66230883
Childress1,322171,329
Cimarron2031197
Collingsworth2169252
Cottle1437189
Curry5,035724,801
Dallam1,01991,007
Deaf Smith2,746642,671
Donley18415337
Gray1,747541,978
Hall33214414
Hardeman31112367
Hansford37723817
Hartley7269714
Hemphill5072545
Hutchinson1,176711,547
Lipscomb28112290
Moore1,998712,224
Ochiltree949251,022
Oldham1214244
Parmer864351,166
Potter17,13742816,619
Quay4278409
Randall16,43528416,052
Roberts56160
Roosevelt1,863531,760
Sherman18312186
Swisher41317751
Texas3,479273,390
Union2449204
Wheeler44910481
TOTAL62,5231,43664,034
