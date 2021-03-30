APH reports 26 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, four recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 26 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, and four recoveries in the Amarillo area.
Potter County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and three recoveries.
Randall County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and one recovery.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 4.13%.
This chart has been updated as of 1:10 p.m. on March 30, 2021
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|110
|6
|151
|Beaver
|455
|6
|436
|Briscoe
|77
|5
|133
|Carson
|278
|14
|408
|Castro
|662
|30
|883
|Childress
|1,322
|17
|1,329
|Cimarron
|203
|1
|197
|Collingsworth
|216
|9
|252
|Cottle
|143
|7
|189
|Curry
|5,035
|72
|4,801
|Dallam
|1,019
|9
|1,007
|Deaf Smith
|2,746
|64
|2,671
|Donley
|184
|15
|337
|Gray
|1,747
|54
|1,978
|Hall
|332
|14
|414
|Hardeman
|311
|12
|367
|Hansford
|377
|23
|817
|Hartley
|726
|9
|714
|Hemphill
|507
|2
|545
|Hutchinson
|1,176
|71
|1,547
|Lipscomb
|281
|12
|290
|Moore
|1,998
|71
|2,224
|Ochiltree
|949
|25
|1,022
|Oldham
|121
|4
|244
|Parmer
|864
|35
|1,166
|Potter
|17,137
|428
|16,619
|Quay
|427
|8
|409
|Randall
|16,435
|284
|16,052
|Roberts
|56
|1
|60
|Roosevelt
|1,863
|53
|1,760
|Sherman
|183
|12
|186
|Swisher
|413
|17
|751
|Texas
|3,479
|27
|3,390
|Union
|244
|9
|204
|Wheeler
|449
|10
|481
|TOTAL
|62,523
|1,436
|64,034
