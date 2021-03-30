APH reports 26 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, four recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 26 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, and four recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and three recoveries.

Randall County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and one recovery.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 4.13%.

This chart has been updated as of 1:10 p.m. on March 30, 2021