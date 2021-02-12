APH reports 26 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths, 112 recoveries

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, along with four deaths, and 112 recoveries.

Potter County reported 13 new cases, two deaths, and 47 recoveries.

Randall County reported 13 new cases, two deaths, and 65 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 7.55%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:40 p.m. on February 12, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1066133
Beaver3986375
Briscoe744121
Carson23312345
Castro64527844
Childress1,311151,295
Cimarron1231115
Collingsworth1888240
Cottle1367180
Curry4,805613,620
Dallam9999964
Deaf Smith2,664632,552
Donley16712293
Gray1,701481,808
Hall31814356
Hardeman29812346
Hansford35318709
Hartley7129693
Hemphill5322521
Hutchinson1,044641,335
Lipscomb26711251
Moore1,903652,085
Ochiltree91421968
Oldham1063180
Parmer820341,100
Potter16,70939215,627
Quay4098287
Randall16,02826814,946
Roberts52153
Roosevelt1,810501,203
Sherman11311113
Swisher38915690
Texas3,392223,261
Union2128149
Wheeler4219433
TOTAL60,4001,32458,302
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss