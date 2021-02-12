APH reports 26 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths, 112 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, along with four deaths, and 112 recoveries.
Potter County reported 13 new cases, two deaths, and 47 recoveries.
Randall County reported 13 new cases, two deaths, and 65 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 7.55%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:40 p.m. on February 12, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|106
|6
|133
|Beaver
|398
|6
|375
|Briscoe
|74
|4
|121
|Carson
|233
|12
|345
|Castro
|645
|27
|844
|Childress
|1,311
|15
|1,295
|Cimarron
|123
|1
|115
|Collingsworth
|188
|8
|240
|Cottle
|136
|7
|180
|Curry
|4,805
|61
|3,620
|Dallam
|999
|9
|964
|Deaf Smith
|2,664
|63
|2,552
|Donley
|167
|12
|293
|Gray
|1,701
|48
|1,808
|Hall
|318
|14
|356
|Hardeman
|298
|12
|346
|Hansford
|353
|18
|709
|Hartley
|712
|9
|693
|Hemphill
|532
|2
|521
|Hutchinson
|1,044
|64
|1,335
|Lipscomb
|267
|11
|251
|Moore
|1,903
|65
|2,085
|Ochiltree
|914
|21
|968
|Oldham
|106
|3
|180
|Parmer
|820
|34
|1,100
|Potter
|16,709
|392
|15,627
|Quay
|409
|8
|287
|Randall
|16,028
|268
|14,946
|Roberts
|52
|1
|53
|Roosevelt
|1,810
|50
|1,203
|Sherman
|113
|11
|113
|Swisher
|389
|15
|690
|Texas
|3,392
|22
|3,261
|Union
|212
|8
|149
|Wheeler
|421
|9
|433
|TOTAL
|60,400
|1,324
|58,302
