APH reports 259 new cases, 6 deaths, 90 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 259 new cases, 6 new deaths, and 90 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 108 new cases, four death, and 45 recoveries.

In Randall County, 151 new cases were reported along with two deaths, and 45 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 17.90%.