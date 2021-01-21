APH reports 259 new cases, 6 deaths, 90 recoveries in Amarillo area

CITY of Amarillo APH Report Card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 259 new cases, 6 new deaths, and 90 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 108 new cases, four death, and 45 recoveries.

In Randall County, 151 new cases were reported along with two deaths, and 45 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 17.90%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on January 21, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong906105
Beaver3553334
Briscoe65394
Carson19811292
Castro60124782
Childress1,278121,232
Cimarron1171105
Collingsworth1718210
Cottle1347174
Curry4,587553,054
Dallam9429902
Deaf Smith2,533592,418
Donley1429264
Gray1,606411,646
Hall28012248
Hardeman2699317
Hansford31917605
Hartley6779627
Hemphill4582367
Hutchinson898571,139
Lipscomb23210217
Moore1,863582,012
Ochiltree87419894
Oldham912146
Parmer803321,051
Potter16,17034714,619
Quay3848225
Randall15,39922913,362
Roberts47145
Roosevelt1,71542939
Sherman10111103
Swisher36014627
Texas3,262183,096
Union208795
Wheeler4039370
TOTAL57,3381,15752,593
