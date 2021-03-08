APH reports 25 new cases of COVID-19, 92 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, along with 92 recoveries.

Potter County reported 16 new cases, and 46 recoveries.

Randall County reported nine new cases, and 46 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 4.37%.

Noted by the city, this report card marks the first time the APH has reported less than 500 active cases of COVID-19 since September 2, 2020.