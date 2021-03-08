APH reports 25 new cases of COVID-19, 92 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, along with 92 recoveries.

Potter County reported 16 new cases, and 46 recoveries.

Randall County reported nine new cases, and 46 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 4.37%.

Noted by the city, this report card marks the first time the APH has reported less than 500 active cases of COVID-19 since September 2, 2020.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 01:40 p.m. on March 8, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1076142
Beaver4486424
Briscoe774128
Carson25314374
Castro65229862
Childress1,312171,312
Cimarron2031197
Collingsworth1899251
Cottle1407179
Curry4,944684,446
Dallam1,01691,000
Deaf Smith2,724642,634
Donley17116329
Gray1,724541,956
Hall32414399
Hardeman31112354
Hansford36622779
Hartley7229406
Hemphill5032540
Hutchinson1,086691439
Lipscomb27412278
Moore1,956692,147
Ochiltree929251,000
Oldham1154231
Parmer831341,130
Potter16,98341216,349
Quay4208364
Randall16,28127715,767
Roberts52153
Roosevelt1,842501,623
Sherman17512143
Swisher39417726
Texas3,459243,373
Union2379208
Wheeler43410462
TOTAL61,6541,39662,005
