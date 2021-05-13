APH reports 25 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths, 10 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, five deaths, and 10 recoveries.

Potter County reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, and five recoveries.

Randall County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and five recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 2.76%.