APH reports 25 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths, 10 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, five deaths, and 10 recoveries.

Potter County reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, and five recoveries.

Randall County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and five recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 2.76%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1396185
Beaver4746468
Briscoe975163
Carson36414506
Castro71732953
Childress1,340171,362
Cimarron2141213
Collingsworth2489318
Cottle1437183
Curry5,185794,965
Dallam87691,019
Deaf Smith2,118662,735
Donley21515405
Gray1,991562,252
Hall36014444
Hardeman32312368
Hansford39224873
Hartley6189722
Hemphill5392582
Hutchinson1,541711,940
Lipscomb31112334
Moore2,247722,640
Ochiltree1,029271,115
Oldham1374272
Parmer908351,219
Potter17,44645216,778
Quay5048419
Randall16,80030116,234
Roberts56159
Roosevelt1,957561,813
Sherman19412220
Swisher45317808
Texas3,519333,477
Union2489236
Wheeler47610527
TOTAL64,1791,50366,807
