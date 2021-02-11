APH reports 25 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 124 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, along with three deaths, and 124 recoveries.
Potter County reported eight new cases, two deaths, and 43 recoveries.
Randall County reported 17 new cases, one death, and 81 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 8.08%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:10 p.m. on February 11, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|106
|6
|133
|Beaver
|398
|6
|375
|Briscoe
|74
|4
|121
|Carson
|233
|12
|345
|Castro
|645
|27
|844
|Childress
|1,311
|15
|1,295
|Cimarron
|123
|1
|115
|Collingsworth
|188
|8
|240
|Cottle
|136
|7
|180
|Curry
|4,805
|61
|3,620
|Dallam
|999
|9
|964
|Deaf Smith
|2,664
|63
|2,552
|Donley
|167
|12
|293
|Gray
|1,701
|48
|1,808
|Hall
|318
|14
|356
|Hardeman
|298
|12
|346
|Hansford
|353
|18
|709
|Hartley
|712
|9
|693
|Hemphill
|532
|2
|521
|Hutchinson
|1,044
|64
|1,335
|Lipscomb
|267
|11
|251
|Moore
|1,903
|65
|2,085
|Ochiltree
|914
|21
|968
|Oldham
|106
|3
|180
|Parmer
|820
|34
|1,100
|Potter
|16,696
|390
|15,580
|Quay
|409
|8
|287
|Randall
|16,028
|266
|14,881
|Roberts
|52
|1
|53
|Roosevelt
|1,810
|50
|1,203
|Sherman
|113
|11
|113
|Swisher
|389
|15
|690
|Texas
|3,384
|22
|3,259
|Union
|212
|8
|149
|Wheeler
|421
|9
|433
|TOTAL
|60,331
|1,313
|58,078
