APH reports 249 new cases of COVID-19, 9 deaths, 461 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reports 249 new cases of COVID-19, nine deaths, and 461 recoveries in the Amarillo Area.

APH said Potter County has 92 new cases, six deaths, and 210 recoveries.

In Randall County 157 new cases were reported, three deaths, and 251 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 22.89%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on December 30, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong71584
Beaver3022282
Briscoe49273
Carson1647218
Castro57214676
Childress1,14871,075
Cimarron103198
Collingsworth1465161
Cottle1015139
Curry3,971452,305
Dallam8759831
Deaf Smith2,395552,285
Donley1267210
Gray1,479331,515
Hall1797169
Hardeman1988247
Hansford27512449
Hartley5849553
Hemphill3902317
Hutchinson82743984
Lipscomb1997173
Moore1,814451,901
Ochiltree79516748
Oldham72287
Parmer76932953
Potter15,12930413,253
Quay3316163
Randall13,91918511,755
Roberts39134
Roosevelt1,48123687
Sherman97497
Swisher33412528
Texas2,926162,767
Union190752
Wheeler3997363
TOTAL52,44694646,252
