APH reports 249 new cases of COVID-19, 9 deaths, 461 recoveries in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reports 249 new cases of COVID-19, nine deaths, and 461 recoveries in the Amarillo Area.
APH said Potter County has 92 new cases, six deaths, and 210 recoveries.
In Randall County 157 new cases were reported, three deaths, and 251 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 22.89%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on December 30, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|71
|5
|84
|Beaver
|302
|2
|282
|Briscoe
|49
|2
|73
|Carson
|164
|7
|218
|Castro
|572
|14
|676
|Childress
|1,148
|7
|1,075
|Cimarron
|103
|1
|98
|Collingsworth
|146
|5
|161
|Cottle
|101
|5
|139
|Curry
|3,971
|45
|2,305
|Dallam
|875
|9
|831
|Deaf Smith
|2,395
|55
|2,285
|Donley
|126
|7
|210
|Gray
|1,479
|33
|1,515
|Hall
|179
|7
|169
|Hardeman
|198
|8
|247
|Hansford
|275
|12
|449
|Hartley
|584
|9
|553
|Hemphill
|390
|2
|317
|Hutchinson
|827
|43
|984
|Lipscomb
|199
|7
|173
|Moore
|1,814
|45
|1,901
|Ochiltree
|795
|16
|748
|Oldham
|72
|2
|87
|Parmer
|769
|32
|953
|Potter
|15,129
|304
|13,253
|Quay
|331
|6
|163
|Randall
|13,919
|185
|11,755
|Roberts
|39
|1
|34
|Roosevelt
|1,481
|23
|687
|Sherman
|97
|4
|97
|Swisher
|334
|12
|528
|Texas
|2,926
|16
|2,767
|Union
|190
|7
|52
|Wheeler
|399
|7
|363
|TOTAL
|52,446
|946
|46,252
