APH reports 248 new cases, 21 deaths, 373 recoveries in Amarillo area

The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 248 new cases, 21 new deaths, and 373 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 134 new cases, 14 deaths, and 146 recoveries.

In Randall County, 114 new cases were reported along with seven deaths, and 227 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 36.13%.