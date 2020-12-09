APH reports 248 new cases, 21 deaths, 373 recoveries in Amarillo area

City of Amarillo COVID Report Card

The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 248 new cases, 21 new deaths, and 373 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 134 new cases, 14 deaths, and 146 recoveries.

In Randall County, 114 new cases were reported along with seven deaths, and 227 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 36.13%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on December 8, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong31343
Beaver2402201
Briscoe44135
Carson136384
Castro5078422
Childress9913677
Cimarron8276
Collingsworth73236
Cottle70463
Curry3,441291,434
Dallam7999754
Deaf Smith2,208411,878
Donley1202105
Gray1,413211,228
Hall139368
Hardeman1244102
Hansford2579216
Hartley5127472
Hemphill3242258
Hutchinson74629544
Lipscomb1674112
Moore1,728361,524
Ochiltree6798458
Oldham58234
Parmer77627651
Potter13,87824010,269
Quay284590
Randall12,3291417,988
Roberts30124
Roosevelt1,11516410
Sherman156686
Swisher31010218
Texas2,555132,349
Union148535
Wheeler3547307
TOTAL46,84670333,250
