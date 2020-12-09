APH reports 248 new cases, 21 deaths, 373 recoveries in Amarillo area

The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 248 new cases, 21 new deaths, and 373 recoveries in Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 134 new cases, 14 deaths, and 146 recoveries.
In Randall County, 114 new cases were reported along with seven deaths, and 227 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 36.13%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on December 8, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|31
|3
|43
|Beaver
|240
|2
|201
|Briscoe
|44
|1
|35
|Carson
|136
|3
|84
|Castro
|507
|8
|422
|Childress
|991
|3
|677
|Cimarron
|82
|–
|76
|Collingsworth
|73
|2
|36
|Cottle
|70
|4
|63
|Curry
|3,441
|29
|1,434
|Dallam
|799
|9
|754
|Deaf Smith
|2,208
|41
|1,878
|Donley
|120
|2
|105
|Gray
|1,413
|21
|1,228
|Hall
|139
|3
|68
|Hardeman
|124
|4
|102
|Hansford
|257
|9
|216
|Hartley
|512
|7
|472
|Hemphill
|324
|2
|258
|Hutchinson
|746
|29
|544
|Lipscomb
|167
|4
|112
|Moore
|1,728
|36
|1,524
|Ochiltree
|679
|8
|458
|Oldham
|58
|2
|34
|Parmer
|776
|27
|651
|Potter
|13,878
|240
|10,269
|Quay
|284
|5
|90
|Randall
|12,329
|141
|7,988
|Roberts
|30
|1
|24
|Roosevelt
|1,115
|16
|410
|Sherman
|156
|6
|86
|Swisher
|310
|10
|218
|Texas
|2,555
|13
|2,349
|Union
|148
|5
|35
|Wheeler
|354
|7
|307
|TOTAL
|46,846
|703
|33,250
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Texas election challenge gains new support from other states and Trump campaign
- Kansas City man pays homage to toilet paper shortage of 2020 with unique art display
- Tampa restaurant paying more than $70K in back wages after feds investigate
- Look Up: Geminid meteor shower expected to be best of 2020
- Authorities target ‘superspreader’ parties as virus cases rise in California
