APH reports 246 new cases, 3 deaths, 369 recoveries in Amarillo area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

City of Amarillo COVID-19 report card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 246 new cases, three new deaths, and 369 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 106 new cases, two deaths, and 151 recoveries.

In Randall County, 140 new cases were reported along with one death, and 218 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 31.39%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on December 11, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong63344
Beaver2592219
Briscoe44135
Carson139388
Castro51710429
Childress1,0183802
Cimarron8478
Collingsworth131271
Cottle70564
Curry3,517321,566
Dallam8099758
Deaf Smith2,272442,013
Donley1223105
Gray1,424211,321
Hall153372
Hardeman1244109
Hansford26110218
Hartley5297479
Hemphill3262283
Hutchinson75429583
Lipscomb1735114
Moore1,738391,551
Ochiltree6909472
Oldham60237
Parmer78028662
Potter14,17425910,726
Quay292595
Randall12,6151548,641
Roberts31123
Roosevelt1,13517440
Sherman178686
Swisher31511237
Texas2,628132,418
Union155735
Wheeler3587317
TOTAL47,94575635,202
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss