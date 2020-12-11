APH reports 246 new cases, 3 deaths, 369 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 246 new cases, three new deaths, and 369 recoveries in Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 106 new cases, two deaths, and 151 recoveries.
In Randall County, 140 new cases were reported along with one death, and 218 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 31.39%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on December 11, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|63
|3
|44
|Beaver
|259
|2
|219
|Briscoe
|44
|1
|35
|Carson
|139
|3
|88
|Castro
|517
|10
|429
|Childress
|1,018
|3
|802
|Cimarron
|84
|–
|78
|Collingsworth
|131
|2
|71
|Cottle
|70
|5
|64
|Curry
|3,517
|32
|1,566
|Dallam
|809
|9
|758
|Deaf Smith
|2,272
|44
|2,013
|Donley
|122
|3
|105
|Gray
|1,424
|21
|1,321
|Hall
|153
|3
|72
|Hardeman
|124
|4
|109
|Hansford
|261
|10
|218
|Hartley
|529
|7
|479
|Hemphill
|326
|2
|283
|Hutchinson
|754
|29
|583
|Lipscomb
|173
|5
|114
|Moore
|1,738
|39
|1,551
|Ochiltree
|690
|9
|472
|Oldham
|60
|2
|37
|Parmer
|780
|28
|662
|Potter
|14,174
|259
|10,726
|Quay
|292
|5
|95
|Randall
|12,615
|154
|8,641
|Roberts
|31
|1
|23
|Roosevelt
|1,135
|17
|440
|Sherman
|178
|6
|86
|Swisher
|315
|11
|237
|Texas
|2,628
|13
|2,418
|Union
|155
|7
|35
|Wheeler
|358
|7
|317
|TOTAL
|47,945
|756
|35,202
