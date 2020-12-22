APH reports 245 new cases, 2 deaths, 175 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 245 new cases, 2 new deaths, and 175 recoveries in Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 122 new cases, 1 death, and 64 recoveries.
In Randall County, 123 new cases were reported along with 1 death, and 111 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 25.04%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on December 21, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|69
|5
|68
|Beaver
|285
|2
|256
|Briscoe
|49
|2
|67
|Carson
|154
|5
|188
|Castro
|552
|12
|623
|Childress
|1,109
|6
|954
|Cimarron
|101
|1
|93
|Collingsworth
|139
|5
|98
|Cottle
|91
|5
|116
|Curry
|3,785
|39
|2,001
|Dallam
|844
|9
|802
|Deaf Smith
|2,331
|50
|2,153
|Donley
|124
|6
|201
|Gray
|1,758
|30
|1,431
|Hall
|164
|5
|145
|Hardeman
|187
|7
|229
|Hansford
|270
|12
|403
|Hartley
|560
|8
|518
|Hemphill
|338
|2
|296
|Hutchinson
|799
|40
|901
|Lipscomb
|186
|6
|157
|Moore
|1,768
|43
|1,846
|Ochiltree
|762
|11
|680
|Oldham
|67
|2
|67
|Parmer
|764
|31
|910
|Potter
|14,645
|285
|12,217
|Quay
|322
|6
|131
|Randall
|13,208
|169
|10,417
|Roberts
|34
|1
|30
|Roosevelt
|1,372
|21
|605
|Sherman
|178
|6
|96
|Swisher
|326
|12
|473
|Texas
|2,829
|15
|2,608
|Union
|184
|7
|46
|Wheeler
|367
|7
|349
|TOTAL
|50,429
|865
|41,917
