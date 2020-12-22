APH reports 245 new cases, 2 deaths, 175 recoveries in Amarillo area

City of Amarillo APH Report Card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 245 new cases, 2 new deaths, and 175 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 122 new cases, 1 death, and 64 recoveries.

In Randall County, 123 new cases were reported along with 1 death, and 111 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 25.04%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on December 21, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong69568
Beaver2852256
Briscoe49267
Carson1545188
Castro55212623
Childress1,1096954
Cimarron101193
Collingsworth139598
Cottle915116
Curry3,785392,001
Dallam8449802
Deaf Smith2,331502,153
Donley1246201
Gray1,758301,431
Hall1645145
Hardeman1877229
Hansford27012403
Hartley5608518
Hemphill3382296
Hutchinson79940901
Lipscomb1866157
Moore1,768431,846
Ochiltree76211680
Oldham67267
Parmer76431910
Potter14,64528512,217
Quay3226131
Randall13,20816910,417
Roberts34130
Roosevelt1,37221605
Sherman178696
Swisher32612473
Texas2,829152,608
Union184746
Wheeler3677349
TOTAL50,42986541,917
