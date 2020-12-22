APH reports 245 new cases, 2 deaths, 175 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 245 new cases, 2 new deaths, and 175 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 122 new cases, 1 death, and 64 recoveries.

In Randall County, 123 new cases were reported along with 1 death, and 111 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 25.04%.