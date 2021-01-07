APH reports 241 new cases, 4 deaths, 142 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 241 new cases of COVID-19, four new deaths, and 142 recoveries in Amarillo area.
In Potter County, 92 new cases were reported, with one death, and 76 recoveries.
In Randall County, 149 new cases were reported along with three deaths, and 66 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 21.06%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:45 p.m. on January 7, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|79
|5
|96
|Beaver
|318
|2
|300
|Briscoe
|57
|2
|83
|Carson
|184
|10
|253
|Castro
|595
|16
|733
|Childress
|1,218
|7
|1,133
|Cimarron
|108
|1
|103
|Collingsworth
|163
|5
|175
|Cottle
|108
|5
|140
|Curry
|4,205
|50
|2,559
|Dallam
|896
|10
|850
|Deaf Smith
|2,451
|56
|2,332
|Donley
|133
|7
|218
|Gray
|1,549
|35
|1,589
|Hall
|212
|9
|193
|Hardeman
|221
|8
|263
|Hansford
|305
|13
|523
|Hartley
|619
|9
|572
|Hemphill
|434
|2
|354
|Hutchinson
|877
|49
|1,058
|Lipscomb
|217
|7
|195
|Moore
|1,843
|51
|1,961
|Ochiltree
|842
|17
|833
|Oldham
|80
|2
|100
|Parmer
|796
|32
|1003
|Potter
|15,582
|313
|13,954
|Quay
|346
|7
|190
|Randall
|14,585
|207
|12,516
|Roberts
|46
|1
|38
|Roosevelt
|1,561
|33
|774
|Sherman
|101
|8
|101
|Swisher
|346
|14
|585
|Texas
|3,005
|17
|2,874
|Union
|195
|7
|64
|Wheeler
|403
|7
|366
|TOTAL
|54,680
|1,030
|49,081
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Rare Mercury, Jupiter, and Saturn ‘triple conjunction’ this weekend
- Insurrection marks moment of reckoning for Republicans
- Elaine Chao, US transportation chief, resigns after Capitol attack
- With Census Bureau delays, Texas Legislative Council says a special session might be called in summer for redistricting
- First Texas case of ‘more contagious’ COVID-19 strand confirmed in Harris County