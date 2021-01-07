APH reports 241 new cases, 4 deaths, 142 recoveries in Amarillo area

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 241 new cases of COVID-19, four new deaths, and 142 recoveries in Amarillo area.

In Potter County, 92 new cases were reported, with one death, and 76 recoveries.

In Randall County, 149 new cases were reported along with three deaths, and 66 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 21.06%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:45 p.m. on January 7, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong79596
Beaver3182300
Briscoe57283
Carson18410253
Castro59516733
Childress1,21871,133
Cimarron1081103
Collingsworth1635175
Cottle1085140
Curry4,205502,559
Dallam89610850
Deaf Smith2,451562,332
Donley1337218
Gray1,549351,589
Hall2129193
Hardeman2218263
Hansford30513523
Hartley6199572
Hemphill4342354
Hutchinson877491,058
Lipscomb2177195
Moore1,843511,961
Ochiltree84217833
Oldham802100
Parmer796321003
Potter15,58231313,954
Quay3467190
Randall14,58520712,516
Roberts46138
Roosevelt1,56133774
Sherman1018101
Swisher34614585
Texas3,005172,874
Union195764
Wheeler4037366
TOTAL54,6801,03049,081
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss