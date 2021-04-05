APH reports 24 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 20 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 20 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has eight new cases and 13 recoveries.

In Randall County, 16 new cases were reported, one death and seven recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 2.37%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1126151
Beaver4596439
Briscoe775133
Carson27414411
Castro66732886
Childress1,302171,308
Cimarron2091203
Collingsworth2219258
Cottle1437183
Curry5,043724,810
Dallam1,01991,008
Deaf Smith2,097642,688
Donley18515337
Gray1,754541,978
Hall33614413
Hardeman31212356
Hansford37723818
Hartley7299716
Hemphill5172546
Hutchinson1,181711,547
Lipscomb28112291
Moore1,998712,225
Ochiltree951261,026
Oldham1224244
Parmer878351,167
Potter17,20043316,677
Quay4288409
Randall16,50428716,105
Roberts56157
Roosevelt1,870531,767
Sherman18312186
Swisher41817754
Texas3,490273,399
Union2459204
Wheeler44310478
TOTAL62,0791,44764,196
