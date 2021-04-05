AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 20 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has eight new cases and 13 recoveries.
In Randall County, 16 new cases were reported, one death and seven recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 2.37%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|112
|6
|151
|Beaver
|459
|6
|439
|Briscoe
|77
|5
|133
|Carson
|274
|14
|411
|Castro
|667
|32
|886
|Childress
|1,302
|17
|1,308
|Cimarron
|209
|1
|203
|Collingsworth
|221
|9
|258
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,043
|72
|4,810
|Dallam
|1,019
|9
|1,008
|Deaf Smith
|2,097
|64
|2,688
|Donley
|185
|15
|337
|Gray
|1,754
|54
|1,978
|Hall
|336
|14
|413
|Hardeman
|312
|12
|356
|Hansford
|377
|23
|818
|Hartley
|729
|9
|716
|Hemphill
|517
|2
|546
|Hutchinson
|1,181
|71
|1,547
|Lipscomb
|281
|12
|291
|Moore
|1,998
|71
|2,225
|Ochiltree
|951
|26
|1,026
|Oldham
|122
|4
|244
|Parmer
|878
|35
|1,167
|Potter
|17,200
|433
|16,677
|Quay
|428
|8
|409
|Randall
|16,504
|287
|16,105
|Roberts
|56
|1
|57
|Roosevelt
|1,870
|53
|1,767
|Sherman
|183
|12
|186
|Swisher
|418
|17
|754
|Texas
|3,490
|27
|3,399
|Union
|245
|9
|204
|Wheeler
|443
|10
|478
|TOTAL
|62,079
|1,447
|64,196
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Public meeting set for Summer Street Maintenance Program
- WATCH: Driver in stolen ambulance leads police on chase in Dallas
- First confirmed US case of ‘double mutant’ COVID variant found in California
- SpaceX wants to fill in wetlands at South Texas launch facility
- APH reports 24 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 20 recoveries in Amarillo area