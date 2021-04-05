APH reports 24 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 20 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 20 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has eight new cases and 13 recoveries.

In Randall County, 16 new cases were reported, one death and seven recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 2.37%.