APH reports 24 new cases of COVID-19, and 4 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19, and four recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 13 new cases, and 4 recoveries.

In Randall County, 11 new cases were reported.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1296161
Beaver4606443
Briscoe865143
Carson33814458
Castro70032911
Childress1,339171,335
Cimarron2121205
Collingsworth2389290
Cottle1437183
Curry5,050734,815
Dallam1,01991,009
Deaf Smith2,097652,688
Donley19815358
Gray1,938542,144
Hall35614433
Hardeman31512356
Hansford38623840
Hartley7299719
Hemphill5152549
Hutchinson1,343711,772
Lipscomb29612298
Moore2,080722,307
Ochiltree980261,049
Oldham1334254
Parmer896351,190
Potter17,28243916,745
Quay4288409
Randall16,58729016,168
Roberts56157
Roosevelt1,875531,771
Sherman18712197
Swisher43217776
Texas3,491323,403
Union2469205
Wheeler46810503
TOTAL63,1311,46565,196
