APH reports 24 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, and 34 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 34 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 10 new cases and eight recoveries.
In Randall County, five new cases were reported and 19 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 3.03%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|156
|6
|198
|Beaver
|475
|6
|468
|Briscoe
|97
|5
|163
|Carson
|364
|14
|505
|Castro
|722
|32
|954
|Childress
|1,343
|17
|1,362
|Cimarron
|214
|1
|213
|Collingsworth
|248
|9
|318
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,230
|79
|4,969
|Dallam
|876
|9
|1,019
|Deaf Smith
|2,125
|66
|2,736
|Donley
|215
|15
|405
|Gray
|1,990
|56
|2,251
|Hall
|360
|14
|444
|Hardeman
|324
|12
|371
|Hansford
|392
|24
|872
|Hartley
|618
|9
|722
|Hemphill
|539
|2
|582
|Hutchinson
|1,545
|71
|1,946
|Lipscomb
|312
|12
|335
|Moore
|2,247
|72
|2,650
|Ochiltree
|1,029
|27
|1,123
|Oldham
|152
|4
|284
|Parmer
|908
|35
|1,229
|Potter
|17,495
|454
|16,808
|Quay
|513
|8
|419
|Randall
|16,864
|303
|16,285
|Roberts
|57
|1
|59
|Roosevelt
|1,981
|56
|1,815
|Sherman
|194
|12
|220
|Swisher
|456
|17
|829
|Texas
|3,527
|34
|3,484
|Union
|250
|9
|236
|Wheeler
|497
|10
|547
|TOTAL
|64,458
|1,508
|67,004
