APH reports 236 new cases, 4 deaths, 261 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 236 new cases of COVID-19, 4 new deaths, and 261 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 99 new cases, 2 death, and 125 recoveries.

In Randall County, 137 new cases were reported along with 2 deaths, and 136 recovery.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 21.28%.