APH reports 236 new cases, 4 deaths, 261 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 236 new cases of COVID-19, 4 new deaths, and 261 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 99 new cases, 2 death, and 125 recoveries.

In Randall County, 137 new cases were reported along with 2 deaths, and 136 recovery.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 21.28%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on January 6, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong77589
Beaver3182300
Briscoe54278
Carson17510235
Castro58915712
Childress1,18371,094
Cimarron1081103
Collingsworth1525166
Cottle1085140
Curry4,177482,493
Dallam87810838
Deaf Smith2,424562,285
Donley1327228
Gray1,532351,550
Hall1939178
Hardeman2048250
Hansford29313492
Hartley5959563
Hemphill4252334
Hutchinson858491,022
Lipscomb2157180
Moore1,831511,921
Ochiltree82517787
Oldham77297
Parmer78732985
Potter15,49031213,878
Quay3407186
Randall14,43620412,450
Roberts44134
Roosevelt1,55229746
Sherman1016100
Swisher34413557
Texas2,985172,845
Union192760
Wheeler4037366
TOTAL54,2911,01948,479
