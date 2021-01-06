AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 236 new cases of COVID-19, 4 new deaths, and 261 recoveries in Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 99 new cases, 2 death, and 125 recoveries.
In Randall County, 137 new cases were reported along with 2 deaths, and 136 recovery.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 21.28%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on January 6, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|77
|5
|89
|Beaver
|318
|2
|300
|Briscoe
|54
|2
|78
|Carson
|175
|10
|235
|Castro
|589
|15
|712
|Childress
|1,183
|7
|1,094
|Cimarron
|108
|1
|103
|Collingsworth
|152
|5
|166
|Cottle
|108
|5
|140
|Curry
|4,177
|48
|2,493
|Dallam
|878
|10
|838
|Deaf Smith
|2,424
|56
|2,285
|Donley
|132
|7
|228
|Gray
|1,532
|35
|1,550
|Hall
|193
|9
|178
|Hardeman
|204
|8
|250
|Hansford
|293
|13
|492
|Hartley
|595
|9
|563
|Hemphill
|425
|2
|334
|Hutchinson
|858
|49
|1,022
|Lipscomb
|215
|7
|180
|Moore
|1,831
|51
|1,921
|Ochiltree
|825
|17
|787
|Oldham
|77
|2
|97
|Parmer
|787
|32
|985
|Potter
|15,490
|312
|13,878
|Quay
|340
|7
|186
|Randall
|14,436
|204
|12,450
|Roberts
|44
|1
|34
|Roosevelt
|1,552
|29
|746
|Sherman
|101
|6
|100
|Swisher
|344
|13
|557
|Texas
|2,985
|17
|2,845
|Union
|192
|7
|60
|Wheeler
|403
|7
|366
|TOTAL
|54,291
|1,019
|48,479
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- APH reports 236 new cases, 4 deaths, 261 recoveries in Amarillo area
- Videos, photos show protestors inside the US Capitol
- Dozens rally at Texas Capitol as Congress set to count electoral votes
- California orders surgery delays as virus swamps hospitals
- Pandemic spotlights growing problem: Bullying healthcare workers online