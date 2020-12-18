APH reports 233 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths, 447 recoveries in Amarillo area

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Friday 12 18 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 233 new cases, six new deaths, and 447 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 96 new cases, three deaths, and 198 recoveries.

In Randall County, 137 new cases were reported along with three deaths, and 249 recoveries.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:25 p.m. on December 18, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong69461
Beaver2752233
Briscoe47264
Carson1484141
Castro52612597
Childress1,0873869
Cimarron9081
Collingsworth138384
Cottle825110
Curry3,680371,821
Dallam8349785
Deaf Smith2,292462,153
Donley1245185
Gray1,444211,383
Hall1623104
Hardeman1416186
Hansford26712366
Hartley5538506
Hemphill3362296
Hutchinson78234828
Lipscomb1806133
Moore1,758411,776
Ochiltree7549586
Oldham62258
Parmer75329861
Potter14,64528111,858
Quay3146119
Randall13,2081659,958
Roberts34128
Roosevelt1,27219530
Sherman178691
Swisher31911444
Texas2,740152,507
Union175744
Wheeler3617343
TOTAL50,12883440,610
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss