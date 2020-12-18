APH reports 233 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths, 447 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 233 new cases, six new deaths, and 447 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 96 new cases, three deaths, and 198 recoveries.
In Randall County, 137 new cases were reported along with three deaths, and 249 recoveries.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:25 p.m. on December 18, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|69
|4
|61
|Beaver
|275
|2
|233
|Briscoe
|47
|2
|64
|Carson
|148
|4
|141
|Castro
|526
|12
|597
|Childress
|1,087
|3
|869
|Cimarron
|90
|–
|81
|Collingsworth
|138
|3
|84
|Cottle
|82
|5
|110
|Curry
|3,680
|37
|1,821
|Dallam
|834
|9
|785
|Deaf Smith
|2,292
|46
|2,153
|Donley
|124
|5
|185
|Gray
|1,444
|21
|1,383
|Hall
|162
|3
|104
|Hardeman
|141
|6
|186
|Hansford
|267
|12
|366
|Hartley
|553
|8
|506
|Hemphill
|336
|2
|296
|Hutchinson
|782
|34
|828
|Lipscomb
|180
|6
|133
|Moore
|1,758
|41
|1,776
|Ochiltree
|754
|9
|586
|Oldham
|62
|2
|58
|Parmer
|753
|29
|861
|Potter
|14,645
|281
|11,858
|Quay
|314
|6
|119
|Randall
|13,208
|165
|9,958
|Roberts
|34
|1
|28
|Roosevelt
|1,272
|19
|530
|Sherman
|178
|6
|91
|Swisher
|319
|11
|444
|Texas
|2,740
|15
|2,507
|Union
|175
|7
|44
|Wheeler
|361
|7
|343
|TOTAL
|50,128
|834
|40,610
