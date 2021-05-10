APH reports 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Amarillo area, 31 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, as well as 31 new recoveries.
Potter County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, along with 20 recovieres.
Randall County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19, along with 11 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 2.83%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|133
|6
|174
|Beaver
|474
|6
|466
|Briscoe
|97
|5
|163
|Carson
|358
|14
|502
|Castro
|713
|32
|949
|Childress
|1,346
|17
|1,368
|Cimarron
|214
|1
|213
|Collingsworth
|242
|9
|309
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,131
|78
|4,956
|Dallam
|891
|9
|1,018
|Deaf Smith
|2,112
|66
|2,728
|Donley
|204
|15
|389
|Gray
|1,979
|56
|2,246
|Hall
|360
|14
|436
|Hardeman
|323
|12
|369
|Hansford
|390
|25
|869
|Hartley
|621
|9
|721
|Hemphill
|538
|2
|584
|Hutchinson
|1,530
|71
|1,931
|Lipscomb
|300
|12
|323
|Moore
|2,104
|72
|2,395
|Ochiltree
|1,016
|27
|1,094
|Oldham
|137
|4
|264
|Parmer
|904
|36
|1,214
|Potter
|17,411
|449
|16,761
|Quay
|465
|8
|418
|Randall
|16,762
|298
|16,213
|Roberts
|56
|1
|59
|Roosevelt
|1,928
|55
|1,809
|Sherman
|191
|12
|209
|Swisher
|445
|17
|799
|Texas
|3,514
|33
|3,470
|Union
|248
|9
|235
|Wheeler
|475
|10
|519
|TOTAL
|64,017
|1,496
|66,645
