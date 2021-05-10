APH reports 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Amarillo area, 31 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, as well as 31 new recoveries.

Potter County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, along with 20 recovieres.

Randall County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19, along with 11 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 2.83%.