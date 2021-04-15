APH reports 23 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths and 9 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19, five deaths, and nine recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has six new cases, three deaths, and five recoveries.

In Randall County, nine new cases, two deaths, and three recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 3.36%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1326163
Beaver4706451
Briscoe915148
Carson35514473
Castro70732919
Childress1,356171,379
Cimarron2121206
Collingsworth2399294
Cottle1437183
Curry5,056744,821
Dallam89191,010
Deaf Smith2,093662,676
Donley19915360
Gray1,986552,195
Hall36114438
Hardeman31512359
Hansford38825852
Hartley6229719
Hemphill5172557
Hutchinson1,516711,836
Lipscomb29912299
Moore2,095722,324
Ochiltree989261,056
Oldham1384259
Parmer897351,190
Potter17,29944216,755
Quay4288409
Randall16,60429216,172
Roberts56157
Roosevelt1,877531,778
Sherman18812199
Swisher43517782
Texas3,497323,407
Union2469209
Wheeler47510511
TOTAL63,1711,47465,470
