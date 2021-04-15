APH reports 23 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths and 9 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19, five deaths, and nine recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has six new cases, three deaths, and five recoveries.

In Randall County, nine new cases, two deaths, and three recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 3.36%.