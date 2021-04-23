APH reports 23 new cases of COVID-19, and 10 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19, and 10 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has eight new cases, and four recoveries.
In Randall County, 15 new cases were reported and six recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 2.68%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|132
|6
|168
|Beaver
|473
|6
|453
|Briscoe
|92
|5
|148
|Carson
|355
|14
|470
|Castro
|707
|32
|924
|Childress
|1,345
|17
|1,367
|Cimarron
|214
|1
|208
|Collingsworth
|241
|9
|300
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,073
|74
|4,856
|Dallam
|891
|9
|1,010
|Deaf Smith
|2,097
|66
|2,672
|Donley
|199
|15
|359
|Gray
|1,969
|55
|2,184
|Hall
|360
|14
|440
|Hardeman
|315
|12
|360
|Hansford
|388
|24
|843
|Hartley
|622
|9
|720
|Hemphill
|517
|2
|557
|Hutchinson
|1,520
|71
|1,842
|Lipscomb
|301
|12
|302
|Moore
|2,092
|72
|2,327
|Ochiltree
|992
|26
|1,064
|Oldham
|136
|4
|260
|Parmer
|896
|35
|1,219
|Potter
|17,245
|444
|16,670
|Quay
|439
|8
|412
|Randall
|16,562
|293
|16,099
|Roberts
|56
|1
|58
|Roosevelt
|1,877
|53
|1,781
|Sherman
|189
|12
|201
|Swisher
|438
|17
|787
|Texas
|3,503
|32
|3,413
|Union
|247
|9
|227
|Wheeler
|475
|10
|507
|TOTAL
|63,154
|1,477
|65,778
