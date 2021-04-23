APH reports 23 new cases of COVID-19, and 10 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19, and 10 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has eight new cases, and four recoveries.

In Randall County, 15 new cases were reported and six recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 2.68%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1326168
Beaver4736453
Briscoe925148
Carson35514470
Castro70732924
Childress1,345171,367
Cimarron2141208
Collingsworth2419300
Cottle1437183
Curry5,073744,856
Dallam89191,010
Deaf Smith2,097662,672
Donley19915359
Gray1,969552,184
Hall36014440
Hardeman31512360
Hansford38824843
Hartley6229720
Hemphill5172557
Hutchinson1,520711,842
Lipscomb30112302
Moore2,092722,327
Ochiltree992261,064
Oldham1364260
Parmer896351,219
Potter17,24544416,670
Quay4398412
Randall16,56229316,099
Roberts56158
Roosevelt1,877531,781
Sherman18912201
Swisher43817787
Texas3,503323,413
Union2479227
Wheeler47510507
TOTAL63,1541,47765,778
