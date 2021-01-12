APH reports 226 new cases, 2 deaths, 248 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 226 new cases, two new deaths, and 248 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 84 new cases, one death, and 113 recoveries.

In Randall County, 142 new cases were reported, one new death, and 135 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 21.40%.